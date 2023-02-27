How China’s Parliament Aims to Revamp the Economy After Covid Zero





Comment this story Comment China’s parliament, the National People’s Congress, is meeting for the first time since the end of Covid Zero to hear how the country’s top leaders plan to restart the country’s engine of growth. Then, the approximately 3,000 MPs will give their solemn seal of approval with no surprise to whatever is proposed. Still, the annual session is worth watching as it offers a chance to see China’s future leaders in action. Li Qiang, who is set to become premier and is already the Communist Party’s number two after President Xi Jinping, and new foreign minister Qin Gang may even meet the press. The meeting, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, begins on Sunday and is expected to last about a week. Last year, Covid outbreaks and restrictions came to an abrupt end after controls hit economic growth, blew the budget and led to a wave of anti-lockdown protests. Even after reopening, there are still lingering effects of investor confidence, consumer confidence and isolation from the rest of the world. The NPC will review government performance and listen to the economic and political targets set for the year to help recovery. Crucially, the legislature will formally appoint new officials to government posts, including the prime minister, deputy prime ministers and other economic and financial leadership roles, including market regulators, likely in the final days of the session. . The NPC operates alongside the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, an advisory body made up of party delegates and personalities from the arts, business and law. Together they are known as Lianghui, or Two Sessions. 2. Why are personnel changes important this year? After filling the party’s top ranks with allies at a bi-decade congress last October, Xi is considered the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong. The likely appointment of more of his coterie to high positions raises concerns about the lack of voices at the top of power willing or able to question the leader. It could also mean further blurring of the line between state and party. 3. Who is likely to participate in the new range? Premier Li Keqiang and Vice Premier Liu He are expected to be replaced by Xi allies Li Qiang and He Lifeng respectively. The prime minister has traditionally played an important economic role by overseeing all government ministries, including the central bank, although the influence of these roles has diminished under Xi. The Deputy Prime Minister is responsible for economic policy. The NPC will also appoint the central bank governor and finance minister. People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang is expected to step down, with veteran banker Zhu Hexin potentially in line to take his place. China is also set to appoint regulatory veterans known for their tough campaigns against financial wrongdoing as the new heads of the country’s banking and securities watchdogs, Bloomberg News reported. 4. What is the rest of the agenda? The NPC will vote on an amendment to a law governing the legislative process and system and consider reports from the Supreme Court, the Attorney General and the senior legislative committee. In addition, he is likely to vote on a plan to overhaul party and government institutions, which will be debated in advance at a party plenary session. 5. What does institutional change mean? China’s institutions were last overhauled in 2018 to consolidate party power and give Xi more direct control over the country. Changes included a merger of national insurers and banking regulators that expanded the authority of central banks, and an international development agency for Xis’ animal project, the Belt and Road Initiative. There are already signs that Xi could further strengthen his influence, with authorities planning to revive a powerful committee to coordinate financial policy. 6. What are the government’s new priorities? Top of the list, helping the economy recover from last year’s slump, when Covid, a housing downturn and a broad crackdown on private tech and education companies pushed growth to the second-worst level. since the 1970s. Now that Covid controls have been dropped, Beijing wants to stabilize the real estate market and prevent it from triggering a crisis in the banking sector or among local governments that depend on land sales for the most part of their income. Authorities are also seeking to promote domestic investment and consumption in the face of declining global demand for Chinese goods and mounting U.S. tech sanctions. In the longer term, China is ready to find ways to reduce income inequality, increase productivity to reduce the impact of a declining population, strengthen national security and make the nation more self-sufficient. 7. What is Xi up against? The challenges remain. His government’s credibility has been bruised by the drastic Covid Zero U-turn, with citizens feeling more emboldened to speak out. The economic recovery following the reopening of Covid is unbalanced, despite a rapid rebound in mobility and demand for services, as weak property sales and exports continue to weigh on the industry. In foreign policy, tensions between China and the United States have escalated over the uproar over a Chinese balloon, while its partnership with Russia is becoming increasingly costly on the world stage. 8. How will this compare to recent NPCs? This year, NPC is part of a larger spectacle of the country returning to normalcy after three years of strict virus rules. It kicks off on March 5, the standard date, compared to 2020 when the NPC was pushed back until May due to the pandemic. This year’s meeting is also expected to return to the usual length of more than a week. NPCs in 2020, 2021, and 2022 have been shortened and held for only one week. More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com

