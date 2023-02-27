Clash as Sunak seeks to resolve protocol impasse on Monday





Monday will be a dramatic day as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tries to drum up support for a new protocol from the North. Sunak releases a major document negotiated with the European Union to finally allow the implementation of the northern protocol and which would also allow the resumption of the power-sharing government in Northern Ireland. The European Union and Britain have been locked in extensive negotiations for weeks to try to reach a framework. Even King Charles hinted that he was ready to help. Sensible conservatives like Sunak know that a deal is vital if the party is to have a chance of staying in government after the next election. As long as the focus is on bloated Brexit and the failure to find a way around the Northern Protocol, the Tories will continue to crumble. A by-election in West Lancashire last week tells the story. The opposition Labor party won by a percentage which, if repeated in a general election, would see the Tories slump to 138 seats out of 355, a catastrophic loss of 217 seats, enough to send them into the political oblivion. You would think that given this possible outcome, everyone would be on deck to find a solution to the Brexit protocol. But that’s where the rabid dogs come in. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson waits in the wings, dagger drawn, who sees a way to return to power if Sunak fails to strike a deal. Johnson is the only man alive who could match perennial liar George Santos lie for lie. He even denied that his government had signed any of the original documents, even though his signature was on it. London Times columnist Matthew Parris calls Johnson and his cronies lunatics and adds. The villains in his party (Sunaks) could still destroy his government out of revenge, but if any party within his own party is mad enough to try to destroy his own prime minister over this, then better (for Suniak) take them NOW. The Brexiteers, who destroyed the Conservative Party, crushed Brexit into a ditch and forced four prime ministers in five years, are again demanding a new turn of the wheel. It’s a recipe for total disaster. Sunak appears to have made a good faith effort, other opponents of the Protocol’s new rules like the DUP are widely despised in most political circles in Britain. Johnson and his entourage of Lord Snooty are as mad as mad. The EU deal is the only game in town and Sunak, like Shakespeare, has to push it to the sticking point. Moreover, ordinary Britons deserve better than the rabid dogs who are now seeking even more heists in the name of madness.

