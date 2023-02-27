President Joko Widodo will come to Pulang Pisau to harvest the archipelago





Central Kalimantan, Borneo24.com – The Deputy Governor (Wagub) of Central Kalimantan, H. Edy Pratowo, said that in mid-March, President Joko Widodo will visit Central Kalimantan, particularly the regency of Pulang Pisau, as part of the realization of the harvest of the archipelago. He passed it on while attending a series of events commemorating the 42nd anniversary of Talio Muara Village, Pandih Batu District, Pulang Pisau Regency, held at the local village football ground on Sunday (26 /2/2023). “The archipelago’s harvest is national, as the planting-harvesting season in 2023 will take place in October-March, where October is the planting season and March is the harvest,” the Deputy Governor explained. The Deputy Governor further added that Central Kalimantan Province has a National Food Domain or National Food Security Program, and Pulang Pisau Regency is one of the rice producing areas. “President Joko Widodo wants to see the harvest in our food estate, which covers around 4,000 hectares. Of the 4,000 hectares, around 705 hectares are ready for harvest,” the Deputy Governor said in a statement received on Monday (27 /2/2023). Apart from Pulang Pisau Regency, the Deputy Governor continued, several regions such as Bantul Regency and South Sulawesi Province have also become the location of the archipelago’s harvest. “But the center of activity remains in Central Kalimantan,” he added. On the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the village of Talio Muara, the Deputy Governor hopes that the village of Talio Muara can progress and be more glorious with its inhabitants. “Keep the solidarity between the leaders and between the communities, I am sure that with solidarity, the village of Talio Muara will be more advanced and successful in its development”, he concluded. On this occasion, Deputy Governor Edy Pratowo gave tali asih in the form of money from personal funds to the village chief, association president, event organizers and members of the jaranan arts. In addition, the Deputy Governor also provided assistance to elderly residents of Talio Muara village. For information, the commemoration of the 42nd anniversary of the village of Talio Muara was held for two days, namely February 25 and 26, 2023. The main event took place on Saturday (25/2/2023) and was followed by the regent of Pulang Pisau Pudjirustaty Narang.

