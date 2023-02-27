Creating a system where criminals are afraid, citizens fearless: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to police appointees UP | Lucknow News







“You have to be sensitive and also make the system sensitive,” he said.

In a video message on the occasion of the distribution of appointment letters to 9,055 civilian police sub-inspectors, PAC platoon commanders and fire officers selected by Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board under Mission Employment the prime minister said Uttar Pradesh had undergone a transformation over the past six years.

“There was a time when Uttar Pradesh was known for mafia and bad law and order situation. Now it is known for better law and order and faster development as the state government has ensured a sense of security among its citizens,” he added. .

“Kashi has had more tourist bookings than Goa at Christmas this year, thanks to improved law and order, infrastructure and state facilities developed over the past six years of dual-engine government. It was heartwarming to know that as Varanasi’s MP,” he said.

“UP has a whole new identity. It is the state with the maximum number of highways and multiple airports. It has hundreds of thousands of MSME units, which gives the state a strong base of industries to small scale. UP is also a leader in the country in creating a startup ecosystem for new entrepreneurs. Over the past six years, more than 1.5 lakh recruitments have taken place in the UP police force alone. “State. Improving law and order in the state also leads to the creation of job opportunities in various sectors,” Prime Minister Modi remarked.

Modi said that ODOP, Mudra Yojana the establishment of freight and defense corridors benefits the state not only in terms of growth, but also provides employment opportunities for young people on a large scale.

The Prime Minister called on the new appointees to equip themselves with all the skills, training and technological knowledge required to tackle new age criminals, but called for being sensitive to ordinary citizens and helping to make the sensitive system as well, the prime minister said.

When you put on the police uniform, the government places a stick (“danda”) in your hands, but remember that the government intervened later. Before that, God also gave you a heart, he told the recruits, asking them to listen to their hearts as well. You will have to be sensitive and make the system sensitive as well, the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the UP economy has gained new momentum thanks to the combined power of security and jobs. He said this program held in Uttar Pradesh has brought a new gift to more than 9,000 families.

Congratulating the selected candidates, Prime Minister Modi said the new recruitments will further strengthen the police force in the state. He said that when the law and order situation is strong, employment opportunities increase dramatically and investments start to increase.

