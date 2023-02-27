Audio clip contradicts PTI workers’ claims





LAHORE:

A day after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan said in a televised address that a plot was being hatched against Sialkot party leader Usman Dar, an alleged audio clip between the lawyer suspected of the latter, Javed Ali, Tahir Sultan, and his friend Arif Bhatti surfaced on Sunday.

In the alleged clip, Sultan can be heard discussing Saturday’s televised speech by the former prime minister, who was flanked by Usman Dar and his leader Ali. In his address, Imran alleged that Ali was abducted and tortured by police and unidentified officials for making false statements against Dar.

Sultan can be heard mocking Ali’s speech to the media in the audio clip, saying, “Ali told me he was not tortured, but in the presser, his claims are the opposite. what he discussed with me.”

On Saturday, the ousted prime minister said people were being abducted and threatened with making false statements against PTI leaders.

“Attempts are being made to record false cases against PTI leaders by threatening and blackmailing them through leaked audio and video clips,” Imran said, citing examples of PTI leaders Shahbaz Gill and Senator Azam Swati.

During the televised address, Imran asked Ali to tell his story, stating that Dar had helped Ali get a job as a class 4 caretaker in the education department.

Ali said he was abducted by four police officers who took him to an unidentified location after blindfolding him.

Later, unidentified people also came there. He claimed he was brutally tortured and hung upside down for making false statements against Dar.

“I was forced to state that Usman Dar had accepted a bribe for providing me with a government job. When I refused to make the false statement, I was stripped naked and filmed They threatened to undress my wife and post her videos on social media if I refused to give a statement.I was also forced to record a statement against Usman Dar for receiving bribes from contractors. he said, adding that he had been blackmailed when the police brought his wife into the next room.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2403478/audio-clip-contradicts-pti-workers-claims The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos