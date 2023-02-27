Who is Bao Fan, the missing Chinese billionaire? Take Xi Jinping?

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Chinese billionaire Bao Fan, has suddenly disappeared. He had been unreachable since February 17.

His staff tried to contact him for two days, but received no response. His disappearance was later revealed by the local business media, Caixin.

This then creates a stir. Concerns about the government’s crackdown on him have surfaced.

This had caused the rest of the shares of the company, the investment bank China Renaissance Holdings. However, in a recent statement from Chinese authorities, Bao Fan is said to have “assisted in the investigation” of the case of a former colleague named Cong Lin, who is also the company’s former chairman.

Cong Lin himself was arrested by Chinese authorities last September. He has not been heard from since until now.

The company also released a statement on Bao Fan’s fate. However, Bao Fan himself did not appear in public or make any statement.

“The founder and director of China Renaissance” cooperated with the investigation by certain authorities “in China,” the statement from China Renaissance Holdings said. South China Morning Post (SCMP)the only clue where Bao Fan is right now.

So who is Bao Fan?

Bao Fan is actually not a casual person. It is leading broker China, whose customers include major bamboo curtain technology companies such as Didi and Meituan or travel platforms Ctrip and Qunar.

He began his career as a mergers and acquisitions (M&A) banker at Morgan Stanley in the late 1990s. He has also worked for Credit Suisse.

Bao then served as an advisor to the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. He told the Financial Times in 2018 that during his stint as an M&A banker in Hong Kong in the late 1990s, he first dealt with state-owned companies.

However, Bao says he is drawn to so-called first-generation tech entrepreneurs. This, according to him, has good prospects for the future.

“I think these people can be the future of China,” he told media.

In 2005, the investment banker founded China Renaissance Holdings, which listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2018. His company advised on initial public offerings (IPOs) for e-commerce companies JD.com and Kuashou.

“Bao is also investing in Chinese electric vehicle makers Nio (NIO) and Li Auto,” he wrote. CNN International reporting.

Regarding his wealth, there is no data that definitively explains this. However, sources say Bao received a salary of HK$3,071,267 from his position at China Renaissance Holdings.

Half a dozen missing billionaires?

Meanwhile, according to Forbes, half a dozen Chinese billionaires, have disappeared in recent years. The average is taken in cases, banking corpus, taxes or other violations.

As we know, Xi Jinping’s government is indeed intensively conducting a massive anti-corruption campaign. In 2015 alone, at least five executives became unreachable without prior notification to their companies.

One of them was Fosun Group Chairman Guo Guangchang in 2015. But later, Fosun said he had been involved in investigations related to personal matters.

Apart from this, there is also a Chinese-Canadian businessman, Xiao Jianhua, who was arrested in 2017. He was once one of the richest people in China but was eventually imprisoned for corruption the last year.

The most excited is also linked to Alibaba founder Jack Ma. He disappeared in 2020 for three months after frequently criticizing the government.

According to Xi Jinping’s government

Meanwhile, last week Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin once said he did not know any relevant information about Bao’s disappearance. He confirmed this during a weekly press conference.

“But I want to emphasize that China is a country of law. The Chinese government protects the rights and interests of Chinese citizens according to law,” he said, quoted by The Guardian.

