Politics
Who is Bao Fan, the missing Chinese billionaire? Take Xi Jinping?
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Chinese billionaire Bao Fan, has suddenly disappeared. He had been unreachable since February 17.
His staff tried to contact him for two days, but received no response. His disappearance was later revealed by the local business media, Caixin.
This then creates a stir. Concerns about the government’s crackdown on him have surfaced.
This had caused the rest of the shares of the company, the investment bank China Renaissance Holdings. However, in a recent statement from Chinese authorities, Bao Fan is said to have “assisted in the investigation” of the case of a former colleague named Cong Lin, who is also the company’s former chairman.
Cong Lin himself was arrested by Chinese authorities last September. He has not been heard from since until now.
The company also released a statement on Bao Fan’s fate. However, Bao Fan himself did not appear in public or make any statement.
“The founder and director of China Renaissance” cooperated with the investigation by certain authorities “in China,” the statement from China Renaissance Holdings said. South China Morning Post (SCMP)the only clue where Bao Fan is right now.
So who is Bao Fan?
Bao Fan is actually not a casual person. It is leading broker China, whose customers include major bamboo curtain technology companies such as Didi and Meituan or travel platforms Ctrip and Qunar.
He began his career as a mergers and acquisitions (M&A) banker at Morgan Stanley in the late 1990s. He has also worked for Credit Suisse.
Bao then served as an advisor to the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. He told the Financial Times in 2018 that during his stint as an M&A banker in Hong Kong in the late 1990s, he first dealt with state-owned companies.
However, Bao says he is drawn to so-called first-generation tech entrepreneurs. This, according to him, has good prospects for the future.
“I think these people can be the future of China,” he told media.
In 2005, the investment banker founded China Renaissance Holdings, which listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2018. His company advised on initial public offerings (IPOs) for e-commerce companies JD.com and Kuashou.
“Bao is also investing in Chinese electric vehicle makers Nio (NIO) and Li Auto,” he wrote. CNN International reporting.
Regarding his wealth, there is no data that definitively explains this. However, sources say Bao received a salary of HK$3,071,267 from his position at China Renaissance Holdings.
Half a dozen missing billionaires?
Meanwhile, according to Forbes, half a dozen Chinese billionaires, have disappeared in recent years. The average is taken in cases, banking corpus, taxes or other violations.
As we know, Xi Jinping’s government is indeed intensively conducting a massive anti-corruption campaign. In 2015 alone, at least five executives became unreachable without prior notification to their companies.
One of them was Fosun Group Chairman Guo Guangchang in 2015. But later, Fosun said he had been involved in investigations related to personal matters.
Apart from this, there is also a Chinese-Canadian businessman, Xiao Jianhua, who was arrested in 2017. He was once one of the richest people in China but was eventually imprisoned for corruption the last year.
The most excited is also linked to Alibaba founder Jack Ma. He disappeared in 2020 for three months after frequently criticizing the government.
According to Xi Jinping’s government
Meanwhile, last week Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin once said he did not know any relevant information about Bao’s disappearance. He confirmed this during a weekly press conference.
“But I want to emphasize that China is a country of law. The Chinese government protects the rights and interests of Chinese citizens according to law,” he said, quoted by The Guardian.
[Gambas:Video CNBC]
next article
Many Chinese are thrifty and sell luxury goods, why?
(sef/sef)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20230227120051-4-417247/siapa-bao-fan-miliuner-china-yang-hilang-dibawa-xi-jinping
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cancer survivor faces heart disease after radiotherapy
- NIU beats Winona State to earn a Sunday Split
- Study reveals why some ovarian cancer patients become treatment resistant
- 8 Tips to Improve Your Heart Health Today
- NIU beats Winona State to earn a Sunday Split
- Microsoft develops Minecraft AI that can play games on its own
- Salukis take 4 medals, qualify for 10 finals on day 1 of MVC Indoor Championship
- Not all CVEs are created equal
- Popularity of Ozempic Weight Loss Trend Frustrates Diabetics
- Salukis take 4 medals, qualify for 10 finals on day 1 of MVC Indoor Championship
- HIV-1 cure after CCR5Δ32/Δ32 allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
- Measles cases leading to Kentucky resurgence