Meghalaya, Nagaland elections: Prime Minister Modi urges voters to vote in record numbers





HIGHLIGHTS Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges voters to turn out in large numbers

Surveys for Meghalaya and Nagaland are currently underway

The counting of the votes will take place on March 2 Meghalaya, Nagaland polls: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged voters in Meghalaya and Nagaland to come out and vote in record numbers today. He placed particular emphasis on young people and first-time voters. The Prime Minister tweeted, urging people in Meghalaya and Nagaland, especially young people and new voters, to vote in record numbers today. Urge the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland, especially young people and new voters, to vote in record numbers today. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 27, 2023 Polls for Meghalaya and Nagaland are currently underway and the counting of votes will take place on March 2. In Nagaland, more than 13 lakh voters will choose from 183 candidates in 59 out of 60 seats. The National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is running in coalition with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). while the NDPP is running for 40 seats, the BJP is running for 20 seats. The Congress and the Naga Peoples Front, meanwhile, are vying for 23 and 22 seats respectively. In Nagaland, all eyes are on four female candidates out of 183 candidates for the 60 seats in the Nagaland Assembly. These female candidates are NDPP Hekhani Jakhalu (Dimapur-III), Congress Rosy Thompson (Tening), NDPP Salhoutuonou (Western Angami) and BJP Kahuli Sema (Atoizu). If one of these women candidates is elected, she will be the first woman to be elected as a Northeast state legislator. Meanwhile, 369 candidates are vying in Meghalaya as the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) faces stiff competition from the BJP, Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC). Security personnel were deployed to polling stations in both states. While the ruling NPP fielded its candidates in 56 constituencies, the BJP and Congress are vying for 59 seats. TMC fielded its candidates in 57 seats. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will oppose activist-turned-politician Bernard Marak of Tura South constituency. Opposition leader and TMC leader Mukul Sangma will compete from Songsak and Tikrikilla. Mukul Sangmas’ wife, DD Shira, is also in the running. Also read: Prime Minister Modi praises Digital India, UPI in his 98th “Mann Ki Baat”. 10 best points Read also: No ban on onion exports; 523 million USD exported between April and December 2022, specifies the Ministry of Commerce

