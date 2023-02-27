So far, Trump’s rollback of regulations cannot be blamed on the Ohio train crash





I had nothing to do with it.

Former President Donald Trump, asked about criticism of his withdrawal from rail regulations, in East Palestine, Ohio, on February 22

Trump’s comment during his tour of eastern Palestine was widely interpreted to mean he had nothing to do with regulatory rollbacks during his presidency, an odd remark since he frequently celebrated the number of regulations which he had eliminated. (He often exaggerated the impact of his record, but that’s another story.)

Steven Cheung, spokesman for the Trumps 2024 presidential campaign, said Trump was speaking more generally about the falsely accused regulatory changes in the derailment of 38 railcars, including 11 carrying hazardous materials, in eastern Palestine on February 3. Biden administration officials have strongly suggested the Trump administration bowed to pressure from rail industry lobbyists, laying the groundwork for a crash.

We decided to review all possible regulatory changes made under Trump that might be related to the accident and assess whether they might have had an impact. A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the incident, said the Norfolk Southern crew received an alert about an overheated wheel bearing and were trying to slow the train before it ran off the tracks.

Based on our analysis, none of the regulatory changes made during the Trump administration at this point can be cited as having contributed to the crash.

Electronically controlled pneumatic brakes

On long trains, these ECP brakes, which use electronic signals along the length of a train, are considered superior to an older braking system that uses compressed air to individually stop each car. The Trump administration in 2017 repealed an Obama-era rule that would have required ECP brakes on high-risk trains carrying flammable hazardous materials. A Government Accountability Office report had cast doubt on the Department for Transport’s estimates of the benefits of this requirement.

The GAO study was a requirement included, at the request of industry, in a 2015 law signed by Obama, the Fixing Americas Surface Transportation (FAST) Act, after dozens of trains carrying oil and ethanol crashed. Among the accidents, there is one in 2013 in Quebec which killed 47 people and destroyed the town of Lac-Mégantic. The Trump DOT determined that the revised estimates found the costs outweighed the benefits. The Associated Press later found that the DOT estimate miscalculated the potential benefits, which officials claimed at the time was an unintentional error. Even with a correction, the department still said the costs outweighed the benefits.

The Biden administration has not moved to reinstate the rule, which would have gone into effect from 2021 had Trump not shelved it.

Relevance to derailment: Minimal. The train was not equipped with ECP brakes; instead, its air brakes used dynamically braking electric traction motors acting as generators, which slow the train and dissipate mechanical energy as heat. When the crew received the alert about the overheated wheel bearing and engaged the dynamic brake, automatic emergency braking was triggered to stop the train, the NTSB said. It is a full application of a train’s main air brakes that takes place when the train detects that the air brake hoses between the cars have been disconnected, indicating that the train has already derailed.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said on Twitter that the repealed rule was irrelevant to the accident. The ECP braking rule would have been applied ONLY to HIGH HAZARD FLAMMABLE TRAINS. The train that derailed in eastern Palestine was a MIXED FREIGHT TRAIN containing only 3 class 3 flammable liquid cars, she wrote. This means that even if the rule had gone into effect, this train would not have had ECP brakes.

But Cynthia Quarterman, who helped draft the rule as administrator of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration during the Obama administration, told The Fact Checker that if the rule hadn’t been delayed and then scrapped, it would think ECP brakes could have been widely adopted by the industry and could have ended up on that bandwagon.

The Trump administration in 2020 issued a rule that extended the time a freight train was parked with its air brake system depressurized before requiring a new brake inspection. The rule allowed US trains to be off the air for 24 hours, similar to the rule in place in Canada since 2008; before the rule change, the limit was four hours. The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) estimated the change would result in 110,000 fewer brake inspections, saving the industry $500 million over 10 years.

Relevance to derailment: uncertain. It is not yet determined that the braking system played a role in the accident.

Two person crew requirement

After the Lac-Mégantic accident, which had only one crew member on the train, the Obama administration in 2016 proposed a rule requiring two-person crews on all trains. The Trump administration withdrew the proposal in 2019, saying no direct conclusions could be drawn about the safety impact of train staffing at Lac-Mégantic or other accidents. The Biden administration has said it will seek to revive the rule.

Relevance to derailment: None. The 149-car train that derailed had two crew members and a trainee on board.

Minimum railway safety requirements

The Trump administration in 2020 revised minimum security requirements for railroad tracks, which, among other measures, allowed for faster inspections.

Relevance to derailment: None. The NTSB has inspected the tracks and the preliminary report mentions no problems.

The FRA regulates railway track safety and the railway companies are responsible for maintaining and inspecting the tracks. Under the Obama administration, the FRA launched audits known as the CORTEx (Crude Oil Route Track Examination) program in 2015, which sent dozens of additional inspectors to specific regions to conduct track inspections along crude oil roads. The last audit was in 2018 and the program has not been renewed for the rest of the Trump administration.

In 2021, the Biden administration launched a different audit program focused on railroads, starting with Union Pacific Railroad.

Relevance to derailment: None. In 2022, the FRA conducted an audit of Norfolk Southern, the company involved in the Ohio incident, and made a number of recommendations for improvement. The FRA observed inconsistencies in the SN’s operational testing and inspection program, ranging from access and accuracy of records to the methods and processes used to prioritize the testing of rules that prevent accidents, according to the ‘audit. Failure to properly administer and implement the operational testing program may reduce the ability to correct accident/incident and injury trends.

Deregulation of ethylene oxide

The Trump administration, bowing to industry pressure, ignored federal scientists and passed weaker standards to regulate emissions of ethylene oxide, a dangerous air pollutant that could pose a risk of lymphoid cancer and breast. The Biden administration has said it will reconsider the rule.

Ethylene oxide is used to make ethylene glycol, a toxic chemical used in hydraulic brake fluids, antifreeze, inks and paints. Ethylene glycol, usually a clear, syrupy liquid, was found near the derailment site.

Relevance to derailment: None. The rule related to emissions from chemical plants, not the synthetic chemical released in the accident.

