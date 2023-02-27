Jokowi is worried about the increased savings of RI people, this rule applies!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, as well as the ministers under his coordination, will adopt new regulations likely to encourage public expenditure. In general, this regulation will contain support to facilitate licensing activities for the organization of arts and sports events in Indonesia, both motivated by national and international events. Thus, enabling implementation will not be difficult. ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content “This week will be discussed specifically. The Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investments, Mr. Luhut, with the Minister of Interior, Menpora and Menparekraf, who can adopt a joint regulation or a joint circular on this subject,” said Interior Minister Tito. Karnavian at the Regional Inflation Control Coordination Meeting, Monday (2/27/2023). Tito explained that arts and sports activities caught the attention of President Joko Widodo, as one of the aspects that would encourage people to spend their money. Because, without spending, the Indonesian economy will not move. “After the repeal of the PPKM, in order for people’s consumption and spending to increase and the economy to work better, he also called for the simplification of permits for sports events and arts, but of course while remaining attentive to the security aspect,” said Tito. Therefore, he pointed out, the central government is committed to facilitating the granting of licenses for the implementation of artistic and sports activities in the form of special rules. In this way, local governments will also follow and no longer complicate the permits for the implementation of their activities. “Because there are many regulations that make permits long, it takes time to organize artistic and sporting events that invite national and international personalities,” he said. According to him, throughout this time, the licensing of arts and sports activities has been hampered by a convoluted and complicated bureaucratic process. Even to the point of confusing the organizers or until the activities were canceled when the tickets had been sold. “Some were turned away for security reasons and other things, as a result the event organizers were confused. There was another incident two weeks ago, the event organizer had sold some tickets, then the permit was issued two days before the event, without an audience, as a result, the audience went crazy,” Tito said. Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) seemed irritated that people’s savings continued to increase during the Covid-19 pandemic and the establishment of the PPKM. According to him, the increase in savings in 2022 will reach IDR 690 trillion so that the national economy does not run optimally. “It means people don’t want to go shopping, they don’t want to come to restaurants, they don’t want to come to malls, they don’t want to come to stores. No shopping, better keep it in banking it is not allowed. We need to encourage people to spend as much as possible to trigger our economic growth,” Jokowi said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Jokowi on increasing people’s savings by IDR 690 Q: Trivial but dangerous! (me me)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20230227132402-4-417279/jokowi-risau-tabungan-orang-ri-naik-aturan-ini-meluncur The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos