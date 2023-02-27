Inauguration of Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka





Indian Institute of Astrophysics high-altitude balloon to study the near-space environment

While the bitter public row between IPS Officer D Roopa and IAS Officer Rohini Sindhuri in Karnataka has yet to reach a logical end, Kannada directors have shown interest in making a movie based on the episode. Two directors have already approached the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) to register movie titles allegedly based on the plot.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, KFCC Chairman Ba ​​Ma Harish said: Producer Praveen Shetty has come up with two titles, one of them is Rohini IAS and Director Nithyananda Prabhu has approached KFCC to record the title R vs. R. Both have filed applications but we will take the matter to the committee before making a decision. The feud between the two officers started recently when Roopa made 19 allegations, including corruption charges, against Sindhuri. Later, both Sindhuri and Rohini filed complaints before Karnataka Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma. Rohini also approached the court which issued a temporary injunction against 59 media organizations and IPS officer Roopa for publishing and broadcasting defamatory material about Rohini Sindhuri. The state government also transferred the two officers without giving any assignment. The Karnataka edition of the book Rising Beyond The Ceiling (RBTC) was launched in Bengaluru on Saturday by international health and development expert Dr. Farah Usmani. The book features the stories of 100 successful Muslim women in 15 fields ranging from education to sports and civil service to entrepreneurship. According to Usmani, author of the book, the RBTC initiative aims to change stereotypical notions about Muslim women in India and shine a light on their significant contribution to nation building. Speaking about the objective behind RBTC, Dr. Usmani said: The stereotypes of Muslim women in India are rooted in triple talaq, multiple marriages have held them hostage for so long, it is common to regard Muslim women in India and also in the world as a monolithic category even if they are very heterogeneous. RBTC was born out of the need to change the stereotypical discourse about Muslim women in India. I believe we need to proactively put forward and build our own narrative and not always respond to misconceptions and misinterpretations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/bengaluru-news-live-updates-pm-modi-karnataka-shivamogga-today-traffic-8468520/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos