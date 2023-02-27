Trump: GOP wonders how to control former president – again





GOP leaders are sending warnings that they want former President Donald Trump to play by the rules and put his party above his own interests as he embarks on a third campaign i.e. that he behaves in a way that he rarely, if ever, has before.

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel gave the clearest sign yet on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday that the 2024 GOP White House nominees will have to pledge support for the nominee. to the party presidency if it is not them or risk being banished from the debate stage.

I think it’s kind of obvious, right? McDaniel told Dana Bash, adding that the formal criteria have yet to be established for the first debate in August. If you’re going to be on the stage at the Republican National Committee debate asking voters to support you, you should say, I’m going to support the voters and whoever they choose as their candidate, McDaniel added.

The former president, who signed a loyalty pledge in 2015, responded with his typical hubris on Sunday, despite a recent poll showing enthusiasm for him among the GOP is not what it used to be. President Trump will support the Republican nominee because it will be him, a campaign spokesperson told CNN in response to McDaniels’ prediction that a loyalty pledge would be required of candidates.

Trump has previously said whether he would endorse anyone other than himself as the 2024 Republican nominee would depend on who the nominee was. As he attacks his main potential rivals, particularly high-flying Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the potential for further party splits increases.

Since Trump took control of the GOP with his nomination and victory in 2016, the party has almost always capitulated to its unruly instincts and crushing of rules and convention, notoriously appeasing its extremism in two impeachments. Many GOP lawmakers amplified his false allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election and whitewashed his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurgency.

Yet Trump’s intervention in last year’s midterm elections, when many of his election-denying cronies lost in swing states and helped quell a Republican red wave, underscored how his own priorities could diverge from those of his parties. Some Republican leaders blame Trump and the way he alienates more moderate suburban voters for disappointing party performances when they lost the House in 2018, the Senate and the White House in 2020 and fell short of expectations in 2022, even if they overturned the House. As a result, some top GOP donors and opinion makers have argued that it’s time for the party to move on from a radioactive candidate with many voters who could thwart their chances of defeating President Joe Biden in an expected re-election bid. Whether that view is shared by Trump’s longtime base remains to be seen.

Questions about whether Trump would back DeSantis as a candidate or anyone else who might beat him stemmed from a radio interview with Hugh Hewitt earlier this month.

It would depend. I would give you the same answer I gave in 2016 during the debate. It should depend on who the nominee was, Trump said.

It would be a nightmare scenario for the GOP if Trump lost next year’s party nominating contest but spent the general election opposing the party’s presidential pick. Even small defections among Trump’s dedicated grassroots political base could be critical in the kind of swing state races that have decided the last two presidential elections.

Trump acts as if he is entitled to his third consecutive place at the top of the presidential ticket of the Republican parties. But that assumption will face a new test this week when DeSantis, whom Trump has previously accused of disloyalty for considering a White House bid, promotes and publishes a new book in a rite of passage for potential presidential candidates.

Trump also lambasted Nikki Haley, who served as his ambassador to the United Nations and launched a 2024 bid rooted in calls for a new generation of American political leaders. Both Trump and Haley are scheduled to speak at this week’s Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington, DC. DeSantis, meanwhile, is expected to attend events in Texas and California.

While requiring debate candidates to pledge their support for the candidate would show party unity and would, in effect, be an attempt to lock Trump in, it would hardly be enforceable if the ex-president did not win the nomination. Given that Trump has already falsely claimed that the 2020 general election, which he outright lost, was tainted by electoral fraud, it is not a stretch to believe that he can destroy any nominating process he don’t win.

But McDaniel told CNN she was confident all candidates would sign such a pledge, noting that Trump had committed to the 2016 race and increasing the party’s clout to rally all candidates.

I think they all want to be on the stage of the debate. I think President Trump would love to be on the debate stage. It’s what he likes to do, McDaniel told Bash.

The RNC leader, who just won her own contested re-election, also warned that the GOP had lost major midterm races due to Republicans’ refusal to back other Republicans. And unless we fix that in our party, unless we start coming together, we’re not going to win in 2024.

McDaniel may also have a problem beyond Trump, as some possible GOP 2024 candidates have warned that following his role in inciting a mob attack on Congress in one of the most damaging blows for modern-day American democracy, the ex-president is no longer fit to carry the banner of the parties or for the presidency.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on CBS this month that Trump had disqualified himself and should no longer serve our country following what happened on Jan. 6, 2021. But Hutchinson did not say whether he would decline to endorse Trump if he were the nominee. Another possible anti-Trump candidate, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, suggested to Hewitt this month that he would back the ex-president if he were the party’s nominee, but later said on Twitter , Trump would not commit to supporting the Republican nominee, and I will not commit to supporting him.

One of the reasons why the question of whether Trump would back a candidate other than himself in 2024 is so hot is due to some early warning signs that the former president may not have quite the sway. on his side as he once did. His campaign hasn’t exactly caught fire since he launched it last fall. Some recent polls, though too far removed from the primary vote to be decisive, suggest DeSantis is closely tied to Trump even as other candidates like Haley and potential candidates like former Vice President Mike Pence trail in the single digits.

After his exceptional re-election in Florida in November, DeSantis is seen by some party figures as a representative of Trump’s populist, cultural and America First principles without the indiscipline and scandal that follow the ex-president. The Florida governor has embraced Trump’s pugilist partisan style, telling Fox News host Mark Levin on Sunday that he’s made the Democratic Party in our state basically a rotten carcass on the side of the street.

The question remains, however, how DeSantis would stand up to Trump’s searing attacks during a debate. And many candidates once touted as former governors. Florida’s Jeb Bush and Wisconsin’s Scott Walker seemed strong in theory, only to see their campaigns fizzle out when they hit the trail.

Still, McDaniels’ message on Sunday shows the depth of the party’s concern that an untamed Trump could again seriously damage the Republican parties’ hopes of winning the White House and controlling Congress.

