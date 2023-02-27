China speeds up coal plant approvals despite emissions pledge: report

President Xi Jinping has promised that China will cap its carbon dioxide emissions between 2026 and 2030 and reduce them to net zero by 2060.



China last year approved the biggest expansion of coal-fired power plants since 2015, according to a study released on Monday, despite pledging to start phasing out fossil fuel use in just three years.

The coal-fired power generation capacity that China started building in 2022 was six times that of the rest of the world combined, according to the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) report in Finland and the Global Energy Monitor (GEM) added.

“China continues to be the glaring exception to the ongoing global decline in coal-fired power plant development,” said Flora Champenois, research analyst at GEM.

“The speed at which projects progressed through building permission in 2022 was extraordinary.”

China is one of the world’s largest emitters of greenhouse gases that cause climate change, such as carbon dioxide (CO 2 ).

President Xi Jinping has promised China will peak CO 2 emissions between 2026 and 2030 and bring them to net zero by 2060, measures considered essential to keep global temperature rise well below two degrees Celsius.

The report warns that even if Beijing sticks to these commitments, the current expansion of coal power will make meeting them “more complicated and costly”.

A total of 106 GW of new coal-fired power projects were approved in 2022, the equivalent of two large coal-fired power plants per week, he said.

Factories representing around a third of that capacity have already begun construction, with some obtaining permits, securing financing and starting up “within months”.

China depends on coal for almost 60% of its electricity.



“This type of process leaves little room for…considering alternatives,” added Champenois of GEM.

Vicious circle

China depends on coal for almost 60% of its electricity.

Most of the new coal projects have been approved in provinces hit by crippling power shortages due to record heat waves over the past two years.

This creates a vicious circle with increased greenhouse gas emissions accelerating climate change, leading to more frequent extreme weather events, the researchers said.

The rush for approvals began after China’s cabinet announced 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) in investment in coal-fired power generation in May.

“It’s the same dynamic that we saw during the previous boom in 2015,” Lauri Myllyvirta, senior analyst at CREA, told AFP.

“Nobody knows how long the floodgates will stay open, so local governments are trying to rush as many projects as they can.”

Local officials say the new coal-fired plants will act as a reserve to ensure stable supply in the event that renewables fail.

China has increased its investment in renewable energy, including solar, wind, hydroelectric and nuclear power plants in recent years.



But provinces like Guangdong, Jiangsu and Anhui, where new coal-fired power plants are springing up, have lagged behind in clean energy investment to meet growing demand, according to the study.

Continued investment in coal “implies an insufficient focus on overcoming power system and power market constraints that perpetuate coal dependence,” he added.

Renewable growth?

China has increased its investment in renewable energy, including solar, wind, hydroelectric and nuclear power plants in recent years.

If this growth continues to accelerate, according to the report, and electricity demand stabilizes, “massive additions of new coal-fired capacity do not necessarily mean that the use of coal or CO 2 electricity sector emissions will increase,” the report said.

However, renewable energy projects in China are struggling to access land, while in some areas the grid cannot absorb all the electricity produced, the head of the China Association said this month. of the photovoltaic industry.

Coal’s role in ensuring energy security means that developing more renewable energy does not necessarily lead to a reduction in reliance on fossil fuels, analysts have said.

“The biggest misconception is the idea that an increase in renewable energy will replace coal,” Li Shuo, an activist with Greenpeace China, told AFP.

“The rest of the world is, but China’s need for energy security has led to simultaneous growth in wind, solar and coal.”

AFP 2023