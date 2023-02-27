Britain and EU close in on crucial Brexit deal for Northern Ireland

LONDON Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet in the UK on Monday for final talks on a deal to resolve the Northern Ireland Protocol, a key sticking point in the post-Brexit trade deal.

In a joint statement on Sunday, Sunak and von der Leyen said they had “agreed to continue their work in person towards practical and shared solutions for the range of complex challenges around the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland. North”.

The UK may have left the European Union on January 31, 2020, but the Northern Ireland protocol has since been the subject of lingering disagreements. This part of the Brexit deal imposes controls on certain goods traveling to Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK with new negotiations aimed at relaxing these rules.

Unionist parties in Northern Ireland, which is part of the UK, unlike its neighbor Ireland, which is part of the EU, have argued that the controls place an effective border in the Irish Sea. The protocol has also been criticized for jeopardizing the Good Friday Agreement, a long-standing peace deal that ended three decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland.

Sunak’s government has demanded amendments to the deal signed by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has led calls from the hardline eurosceptic wing within the ruling Conservative Party to tear up the deal he gave him -even negotiated.

Breaking with his predecessors Johnson and Liz Truss, Sunak has taken a less combative approach to engagement with the EU in hopes of reaching a resolution on key issues surrounding Northern Ireland by easing controls on goods traveling across the Irish Sea.

However, he will have to convince his own party to vote any deal through parliament.

Meanwhile, the devolved Northern Ireland Assembly has been suspended since February 2022 after the Democratic Unionist Party resigned in protest at the Northern Ireland protocol. The loyalist party renewed warnings over the weekend that it would not be armed to agree to a deal that does not meet its “red lines”.