Politics
Emphasis on good governance, last mile connectivity
Stressing the need for good governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said political will is the key to the development of every segment of society.
Addressing the fourth post-budget webinar on reaching the last mile today, the Prime Minister said constant tracking of desired goals is essential.
This is important from the point of view of implementation and timely delivery. It also ensures proper use of every penny of taxpayers’ money, he said.
Speaking on how Amrit Kaal Budget is focusing on “Reaching the Last Mile”. https://t.co/Ou5staZUlZ
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 27, 2023
Citing the example of new approaches undertaken for vaccination and vaccination coverage under the Indradhanush mission and the Corona pandemic, Modi said reaching the last mile is only possible with good governance.
The day we decide that every basic facility will be provided to every citizen in every region, then we will see what a big change will happen in the work culture at the local level. This is the spirit of the saturation policy. When our goal is to reach everyone, there will be no room for discrimination and corruption. And only then can we also achieve the goal of reaching the last mile, he said, adding that for the first time a special mission is being launched for the most needy among the tribal communities, including Muslims from Pasmanda.
Earlier, during the BJP national executive meeting, the prime minister asked his party members to reach out to all communities including Pasmanda Muslims, Bohras and even educated and professional Muslims, whether they voted for the party or not.
We must quickly provide facilities for our tribal friends in more than 22,000 villages in more than 200 districts across the country, he said.
