



Turkey’s already struggling economy was hit by earthquakes, leading to a major crisis in the country, resembling the situation faced by the Ottoman Empire during and before the Great War or World War I. Then one of the most powerful empires in the world, the Ottoman Empire collapsed due to financial mismanagement and natural calamities, such as floods, corruption and huge debts forcing it to fail to repay their loans. Meanwhile, nowadays, apart from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unpopular policy of cutting interest rates despite soaring inflation, repeated earthquakes in Turkey have further destroyed the country’s economy. The cost of earthquakes in eastern Turkey is estimated at around $84 billion, or around 10% of the country’s GDP, according to reports. Impact of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s unconventional policies Lower interest rates despite soaring inflation In October last year, inflation soared to 85% in Turkey, and now, due to the earthquake, it is expected to remain above 40% for the next few months. Normally, central banks raise interest rates to counter inflation, but Erdogan did the opposite. He has continued to cut rates despite soaring inflation, because he sees interest as the mother and father of all evil. In Islam, interest on loans is treated as usury and labeled as forbidden. Many central bank officials in Turkey have been fired by the president because they failed to lower interest rates. Devaluation of the Turkish Lira Due to runaway inflation, the lira has fallen more than 1% this year after falling 30% the previous year, becoming one of the worst performing currencies in emerging markets. Printing too much money is never a good idea and the supply of liras has grown rapidly against relatively harder currencies like the US dollar. According to data from the World Bank, Turkey’s broad money supply has increased by about three and a half times between 2014 and 2020, while the broad money supply in the United States has increased by about 50%. over the same period, leading to a decline in the value of the Turkish Lira against the Turkish Lira. dollar. According to reports, Erdogan believes that if the lira loses value against the dollar, Turkey’s exports will simply become cheaper and foreign consumers will want to buy even more. But since the country depends mainly on imports, these become more expensive as the value of the lira decreases. The country’s foreign exchange reserves have been rapidly depleted and the account’s deficit has exploded in recent years. Human rights abuses put Turkey’s bid for full EU membership on hold Human rights abuses have thwarted Turkey’s desire to become a full EU member country and a trading partner. The problem arose in 2016, causing foreign financial institutions to think twice about lending money, and tourists to think twice about planning vacations. Tourism contributes significantly to Turkey’s economy. Turkey has been a candidate country for membership of the European Union since 1999. Accession negotiations began in 2005, but have not progressed recently. Turkey remains on the FATF gray list Turkey continues to be on the Financial Action and Task Force (FATF) gray list. If a country is placed on the gray list, it means that it becomes difficult to receive aid from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the European Union . Regarding Turkey, the FATF said that since October 2021, when the country made a high-level political commitment to work with the FATF to strengthen the effectiveness of its anti-money laundering (AML) regime and the financing of terrorism (CFT), it has taken further steps to improve its AML/CFT regime, including issuing regulations on politically exposed persons and guidance to the private sector on detecting terrorist financing, as well as increasing the proactive dissemination of financial intelligence by the FIU. The FATF continues to ensure that Trkiyes’ supervision of the NPO sector complies with the risk-based approach as set out in the FATF standards.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/economy/turkeys-economic-crisis-impact-of-president-erdogans-unconventional-policies-on-turkiyes-fragile-economy/2993960/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

