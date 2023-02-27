Trump doesn’t need a GOP majority to win the nomination. Just a third.





Trump’s favorable rating among Republican-leaning voters rose from 79% in November to 68% in February, according to the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour Marist poll. It’s a precipitous fall that has political insiders and talking heads pondering his strength as 2024’s leading contender.

And while it’s certainly not good for a candidate to be on a downward trajectory heading into the campaign season or through multiple surveys, like Trump, the former president would have to slide much further to fall below the support he’s got. needed to win the primary in 2016. .

Most Republican primaries distribute delegates proportionally. Trump has led the pack in the first 35 contests by taking an average of 31% in caucuses and primaries. Trump entered nearly 40 contests before winning the majority of a race, winning his home state of New York by 60%. That night, the AP reported, Donald Trump is now the only Republican candidate with a chance of landing the nomination before the convention.

In head-to-head matchups, some early 2024 polls show Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, Trump’s potential rival, outperforming him with Republican voters nationwide. But the Republican primary isn’t won in a national race, it’s won in hard work across individual states. If Trump can keep a third of his supporters in the United States, he will have a chance for another victory.

Trump skeptics are not wrong to wonder if he can do it again. Trump’s support continued to fall after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, a turbulent presidency and a disappointing midterm election in 2022. Whether Trump’s base is as strong as he thinks is an open question. , but it doesn’t need to be massive to win the primary.

The 2016 primary

When the 2016 Republican primary began, there were so many candidates that the networks split debate nights into two separate segments: one for the stragglers and one for the leaders in the polls.

In the debates between the leading contenders for the nomination dubbed the academic debates by pundits, two candidates have taken the lead in opposition to Trump as a semi-unified front: Jeb Bush, the candidate with the most money and institutional support, and Scott Walker, the former governor of Wisconsin. Walker, who had long been considered a frontrunner for the nomination, turned to Trump on the state of the debate on CNN in September 2015 and said: We don’t need an apprentice in the White House. . Bush, standing on a podium between Trumps and Walkers, nodded and smiled approvingly.

It did not work. Less than a week later, Walker dropped out, announcing he wanted to help shore up support behind a positive, conservative message that could reach the top of the pack. He didn’t mention Trump by name, but his intention was clear: to get the dozen other candidates to turn against Trump. With Walker out of the race, Bush took on the role of directly attacking Trump, who was constantly center stage in the debate as a reward for his standing in the polls. Ted Cruz, meanwhile, initially had it as public policy to keep his opinion of Trump private.

Throughout the fall of 2015, Trump consistently ranked first in public Republican primary polls, although the field was so crowded that the bar for placing first was relatively low. Using the massive FiveThirtyEights database of 2016 polls, out of 154 polls conducted between September and November 2015, Trump ranked first in 141 of them. But even if he was in the lead, it wasn’t much. Trump received an average of 30% in these fall polls.

Meanwhile, the rest of the field turned on each other in hopes of becoming the last guy standing against Trump.

As the votes began to roll in, the Republican primary rules helped him further. Even when Trump took second place, he still racked up delegates. In February, Trump received the 50 delegates from South Carolina as a reward for his 33% victory. Rubio and Cruz, who received 22% each, did not get delegates. Bush, who ranked fourth with 8%, decided to drop out of the race.

On March 1, considered the Super Tuesday of the primary, Trump averaged 35% of the vote in the overnight primaries but walked away with at least 254 delegates. Besides Trump, Cruz left the night in the strongest position in the fractured field: he had the second most delegates with around 218, followed by Marco Rubio with 96.

Had Rubio dropped out before Super Tuesday, the most obvious beneficiary would have been Cruz; Trump’s support had yet to permeate the entire Republican Party, and Cruz appeared to be the strongest alternative to Trump.

Earlier in the year, NBC polled GOP voters on their second-choice candidates and found that a plurality of Rubios supporters, 28%, would choose Cruz as their second choice; only 9% of Rubio supporters would have chosen Trump as an alternative candidate. If Marco Rubio had dropped out before Super Tuesday and his delegates had split as NBC polls indicated, Cruz would have finished the night less than 20 delegates behind Trump.

The NBC poll also showed that a significant portion of Rubios’ vote would have gone to Chris Christie, Carly Fiorina and Bush. But those candidates dropped out after the poll was released and before Super Tuesday. So it’s reasonable to conclude that Cruz would have ended up with an even larger share of Rubios delegates, perhaps allowing Cruz to move ahead of Trump in the delegate tally after Super Tuesday.

But it would be another two weeks before Rubio gave up, leaving only Trump, Cruz and John Kasich far behind. It took Trump more than three dozen caucuses and primaries before he managed to win with a substantial share of the vote. Within two weeks of Rubios leaving the race, Trump won Arizona and Cruz won Wisconsin. The next big primary was in New York on April 19, which Trump won with 60% of the vote. So far, he has averaged about a third of the votes in each contest.

After the New York primary, there were not enough delegates on the schedule for either Kasich or Cruz to win the nomination, barring a contested convention. Trump had secured at least 845 delegates, while Cruz and Kasich combined had racked up at least 666. Two weeks later, they would drop out of the race.

Primary proxies

Trump did not face a primary in 2020 in fact states canceled their primaries altogether rather than welcome a potential challenge to Trump. But two years later, out of power, Trump got involved in the primaries to ensure the Republican Party remained loyal to him, even after he left the White House.

The Republicans best positioned to win in 2022 were the incumbents; the best thing to do was to be a Trump-endorsed candidate.

Of 190 Trump-endorsed congressional and gubernatorial candidates compiled by FiveThirtyEight, only 11 failed to win an elected term, either falling short in the primaries, general election or runoff.

But that doesn’t tell the whole story. For starters, Trump endorsed at least 49 House candidates who ran unopposed. In cases like these, Trump’s endorsement was a token show of solidarity or, more cynically, an easy way for him to inflate the power of his endorsement.

He endorsed 18 candidates as incumbent challengers or for open seats, and they averaged 50% of the primary vote share, with some candidates like longtime GOP rookie John James reaching as high as 86%. voices. But there was a wide disparity between the most successful and least successful Trump-endorsed candidates. Two of these 18 candidates qualified for the second round of the primaries by obtaining 23 to 26% of the votes. In the second round, neither got 32%: Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, who won the seven-way primary with 29% of the vote, then lost the general election. Bo Hines won the primary with 32% of the vote and ultimately lost the general election.

But Trump’s endorsement was still so powerful because it virtually guaranteed that his endorsed nominee would receive the support of at least a quarter of the primary votes and usually at least a third of those.

What does that mean

As Trump’s popularity continues to dip after a lackluster GOP primary, DeSantis rises in the polls as the only person capable of defeating Trump. But, as Trump proved in 2016, the biggest challenge for any potential challenger is meeting him on the debate stage, where Trump’s charisma and confidence have taken down the party’s biggest stars, one by one.

Although the even more important point in favor of Trump’s nomination victory is that the Republican primary appears to be packed again. And early polls show Trump claiming that third of the vote in early states again, even if he fails to secure a majority.

The best way to gauge candidate support in polls is to look closely at trends among a single pollster. However, this early in the cycle, there is simply not enough data to identify trends. Instead, we can check where Trump stands in several early state polls.

And the latest New Hampshire polls show Trump with a bottom of 30%. In South Carolina, Trump’s first tier in the polls is 33%. In a poll that includes only Trump and DeSantis, a head-to-head poll that excludes the crowded primary field that 33% gives Trump a second place finish, 20 points behind DeSantis. Another pollster, who polled multiple candidates, gave Trump 35% of the vote, which meant a 13-point lead over DeSantis and a nearly 20-point lead over Nikki Haley.

As the primaries begin in earnest, early polls show that even as Trump’s popularity plummets, the third of Republican primary voters who backed him through thick and thin when he was a punchline in the early primary states and those who endorsed his choice candidates for the 2020 primaries still exist.

The question now is what happens to the other two-thirds of the votes. In 2016, that two-thirds was split among multiple candidates in early states, while Trump steadily but slowly racked up delegates with his small but mighty share of voters. Eight years later, Trump is a different person in the minds of many Americans. He’s no longer just a reality TV star running for president; rather, it is a former president who is seeking a second term. And his popularity since the early days of the 2016 campaign has skyrocketed, making him the most popular person in the GOP.

But when it comes to delegating the math and the path to the nomination, his once-popularity and record might not even matter as long as his staunchest supporters stick by his side.

