Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka today. Everything you need to know about Greenfield Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka today, February 27. The airport was built on 663 acres of land with an investment of 449.22 crores. Apart from this, the Prime Minister will inaugurate several other development projects in the state related to the poll.

Shivamogga Airport is grand and beautiful. In this airport, one can see the combination of tradition and technology of Karnataka. It’s not just an airport. it is the engine of a new journey dreamed of by the young people of this region,” Prime Minister Modi said during the inaugural ceremony of the Shivamogga airport.

Days before his visit to Shivamogga, Prime Minister Modi said the facility will boost trade, connectivity and improve tourism in the region.

Here is everything you need to know about Shivamogga Airport:

Shivamogga Airport is being constructed on 663 acres of land with an investment of 449.22 crore and the foundation was laid in June 2020 by former CM BS Yediyurappa.

The airport’s passenger terminal can accommodate 300 passengers per hour.

According to the government statement, the airport will improve the connectivity and accessibility of Shivamogga and other nearby areas of Malnad region.

It is the 9th domestic airport in Karnataka. Currently, the state’s domestic airports are located at Bengaluru, Mysuru, Ballari, Bidar, Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Belagavi, and Mangaluru. Bengaluru and Mangaluru airports are the two international airports in the state.

The airport has the longest runway of 3,200 meters after the Kempe Gowda International Airport in Bangalore and is designed to operate Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 type aircraft and can accommodate around 200 passengers during peak hours.

Former CM Yediyurappa said Shivamogga airport will have the second longest runway in Karnataka after Bengaluru and will meet a long-standing demand from residents of Malnad region. “The airport will improve connectivity, boost tourism and further accelerate growth in central Karnataka,” he added.

Aerial view of Shivamooga Karnataka Airport

Show full picture

Aerial view of Shivamooga Karnataka Airport

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones for two railway projects in Shivamogga – the new Shivamogga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur line and the Koteganguru railway coach depot. The new line, which will be developed at the cost of 990 crore, will provide improved connectivity between the Malnad region and the Bangalore-Mumbai trunk line. Shivamogga City Coach Depot will be developed at a cost of more than 100 crores to help start new trains from Shivamogga and decongest maintenance facilities in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

The Prime Minister will also visit Shivamogga and Belagavi districts to inaugurate water supply projects worth more than 2,500 crore under the Jal Jeevan mission which will benefit more than 13 lakh people from the two districts, according to a press release.

