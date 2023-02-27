[WATCH] ‘SNL’ Cold Open sends Trump’s rambling visit to Ohio





Last week, Donald Trump traveled to East Palestine, Ohio, the site of the horrific train derailment that caused a toxic airborne event. It was a calculated gesture: in a presser, he spoke of his discontinuous line of spring water. He then went to McDonalds. Seeing that SNL has a high-end Trump impersonator in James Austin Johnson, there was no way they wouldn’t start their latest show assuming it.

It’s wonderful to be here in the city of eastern Palestine, not a big name, said Johnsons Trump. To come here and see these wonderful people who have been let down by Biden. He is on spring break in Ukraine with his friend Zelensky in a very disrespectful T-shirt.

So began a rambling soliloquy, not unlike Trump’s, with him talking about talking to a farmer who said the event had poisoned his land, leaving him with nothing to eat but dirt.

And I said, Well, what are you doing eating dirt? Don’t eat the dirt,” he recalls. Don’t eat dirt. You should eat the cold McDonald’s I brought you, bottled water and Trump ice cream. I’ll be honest, I just put my sticker on some Dasani.

He even praised the newly contaminated area. I heard about your situation with the water, but I was looking at your river, and it’s so brilliant, he said. I have never seen such beautiful water, beautiful rainbows and discolorations. She wears Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Water makeup.

And then he landed on Rihanna, as Trump inexplicably did.

You can watch the Colkd Open in the video above.

