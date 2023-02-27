Australian Recharge Industries buys bankrupt battery company Britishvolt





LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) – Australia’s Recharge Industries said on Monday it has bought Britishvolt, the collapsed start-up which had struggled to fund a major electric vehicle (EV) battery factory in northern England . Recharge Industries, privately owned by New York-based investment fund Scale Facilitation, was selected earlier this month as the preferred bidder for Britishvolt, which had presented plans for a £3.8 billion gigafactory ( $4.54 billion). Britain’s ambitions to build a local electric vehicle battery industry capable of supporting domestic car production were thrown into question when Britishvolt collapsed in January, after failing to raise enough funds for the factory of Cambois. “Supported by our global supply chain, strategic delivery partners and a number of significant customer agreements in place, we are confident to make the Cambois Gigafactory a success and turn it into a green energy project. advanced,” said Scale Facilitation Managing Director David Collard. . “We have the right plan in place, to match and support the region’s energy and ambition to become a major player in the international battery market.” The planned factory site is believed to be Britain’s best ‘plug-and-play’ location for manufacturing large-scale electric vehicle batteries, with the land already secured and planning permission in place. The UK government under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson had touted the Britishvolt project as a major step towards building an electric vehicle industry as the country heads towards a ban on combustion engine cars in 2030. Recharge Industries, which is building a lithium-ion cell factory in Australia which is due to start production next year, became Britishvolt’s buyer following a tender process that saw several bids. He gave no details of the deal. ($1 = 0.8377 pounds) Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, Editing by Kylie MacLellan Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/deals/australias-recharge-industries-buys-failed-battery-firm-britishvolt-2023-02-27/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos