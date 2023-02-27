Arriving at Lake Toba, Jokowi witnesses the attractions of the Indonesian Air Force Jupiter team in front of the F1 motorboat





KOMPAS.com-President Joko Widodo arrived at Lake Tobanorth of Sumatra, to watch the race F1 motor boat or F1H2O. Arriving at the race site, Jokowi welcomed by several child dancers. He walked over to the riders and saluted them one by one. Jokowi, who was wearing a long-sleeved yellow shirt, chatted with the runners. Read also: Jokowi Comments on National PAN Working Meeting Held in Semarang: Oh Strategy to Approach Pak Ganjar, It’s Right Moreover, he captured the moment by taking a group photo. Jokowi was then seen sitting with F1 Powerboat founder Nicoolo Di San Germano and Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan. Arriving at the venue for the water jet race, Jokowi was immediately presented with aerial attractions from the Indonesian Air Force’s Jupiter Team. Dock. Presidential Secretariat President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo continued their journey to North Sumatra Province from Central Java on Sunday (26/2/2023). President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo continued their journey to North Sumatra Province from Central Java on Sunday (26/2/2023). As fighter jets made a heart symbol in the sky over Toba, the cheers of the audience echoed. The culmination of the Indonesian F1 Powerboat Series 2023 is today, Sunday (26/2/2023). The series of events began with a qualifying session at 08:00 WIB. Read also: From Central Java, Jokowi and Iriana flew to North Sumatra to watch the Lake Toba F1 motorboat Race 1 and Race 2 at 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. WIB. The qualifying session was due to take place on Saturday afternoon, but was delayed due to strong winds and high waves above the maximum threshold of the F1H2O regulations.

