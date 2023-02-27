Pakistani FM slams judiciary for mishandling PTI chief Imran Khan’s case





The chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Sunday (February 27th) condemned Pakistan’s senior judiciary for using double standards in handling the legal cases of Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, reported The Dawn. FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari castigates the Pakistani judiciary for mishandling the case of the PTI leader during a seminar at the Sindh Assembly in Karachi. Earlier in 2022, Zardari had declared war on the “selected government” of Imran Khan. A week ago, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was cleared by the court in Islamabad in one of two cases for which he was summoned.

“The public was looking towards parliament and the judiciary, but they see no hope,” Foreign Minister Baliwal said. Furthermore, he added, “I have to say unfortunately that it is very difficult for political parties to uphold double standards and While criticizing Imran Khan, FM Bilawal also mentioned that the PPP was waiting for justice for the execution of Zulfikar Ali Bhuttos but the court has been waiting for the prime minister of Zaman Park (Imran Khan) for a week.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari slams Pak’s judiciary

In a scathing attack on Imran Khan, FM Bilawal criticized judges for the repeated delays of Imran’s hearings and merely threatened to arrest him. They “made fun of themselves”. He also pointed out that there is corruption everywhere and if there is a proper law and approach then a powerful chief justice can stop corruption and if there is a proper way then he can also be removed through a parliamentary process.

It cannot happen, that if Benazir (Bhutto) government is to be sent home, then only an editorial by Jang is enough, but if the (Imran) Khansahibs government is to be saved, then they are ready to turn, bend and rewrite the Constitution because blue eyes must be saved, said FM Bilawal. Furthermore, he added, “A dual system (of justice) will not work and we will not accept it.

