Turkish President Erdogan set to revisit quake-hit region





The focus is on long-term relief efforts continuing in Trkiye and Syria, as international delegations continue their visits to the region alongside senior Turkish officials. Relief efforts in southern Turkey and northern Syria continue, three weeks after two powerful earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 hit Turkey’s Kahramanmaras province. The quakes were followed by at least 9,136 aftershocks, according to the national disaster management agency AFAD, as well as a third magnitude 6.4 quake, which hit Turkey’s Hatay province. At least 44,374 people have died in Turkey and 5,914 people have been reported dead in Syria. Here’s how you can help earthquake victims. Here are the latest updates: 04:00 GMT – Erdogan to visit earthquake-affected region Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to visit the earthquake-hit region of the country together with Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahceli. Erdogan is expected to visit Golbasi district of Adiyaman province and Dogansehir district of Malatya province. 11:09 GMT – Hungarian foreign minister to travel to Turkey for solidarity visit after earthquakes Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto is due to visit Turkey on Monday to express solidarity following the deadly earthquakes on February 6. Szijjarto will meet Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in the capital Ankara “to show solidarity and convey condolences”, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday. Hungary was among dozens of countries that sent rescue teams and relief supplies after the twin quakes, which claimed more than 44,210 lives in 11 southern provinces of Turkey. 2000 GMT – Egyptian Foreign Minister to visit Turkey to show solidarity after earthquakes Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will travel to Turkey on Monday as a sign of solidarity. The statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that Shoukry will visit the earthquake-hit province of Adana and the port of Mersin, where an Egyptian aid ship will arrive. Shoukry’s visit will mark Egypt’s first foreign ministry-level visit to Turkey after more than a decade. Shoukry and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu are expected to hold a bilateral meeting, the statement added. For our Sunday (February 26) live updates, Click here.

