PTI protests against inflation

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held a protest on Sunday against rising inflation in the country. A large number of party workers, carrying banners and placards, showed up to participate in the protest organized in Liaquatabad No 10.

Addressing the participants, PTI Karachi President Aftab Siddiqui said the huge turnout at the protest showed that the people of Karachi stood with Imran Khan in his fight for real freedom.

Senior PTI official Haleem Adil Sheikh said Imran Khan had become a household name in Karachi. “The people who sacrificed for the creation of Pakistan will strengthen the hands of Imran Khan,” he added, referring to the people of Karachi.

He criticized the PDM government for the unprecedented rise in the cost of living in the country, saying the price of roti (flatbread) has risen from Rs 12 to Rs 20, while the price of broiler chicken has risen from Rs 300 to Rs 750 per kg.

Another senior PTI official, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, said Liaquatabad was named after Liaquat Ali Khan who raised his fist against India. The people of Liaquatabad, who migrated from India to live in the new Muslim homeland, had supported Quaid-i-Azam’s sister in the elections. “Today they turned out in large numbers to take part in the demonstration against inflation,” he added.

Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said the PDM government, especially Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, may try as hard as they can to evade the election, but that the only way out of the current mess was free, fair and transparent. General elections. “Today, Imran Khan is the only hope for Pakistan,” he added.

Addressing the protesters, Khurram Sher Zaman lashed out at his political rivals, saying those who have called the PTI “Clifton’s party” should come to Liaquatabad today to see the party’s support. “The people of Liaquatabad have proven that they support Imran Khan like the rest of the country,” he added.

At the protest, PTI’s Bilal Ghaffar said it had become almost impossible for someone earning 1,000 rupees a day to run their kitchen. Shabbir Qureshi said that everyone, including workers and farmers, demanded that the imported government was not acceptable.

Saima Nadeem said inflation has made it impossible for women to meet household expenses. “Women are forced to stand in long queues to buy wheat flour at subsidized rates,” she said, adding that leaders had failed to deliver on their promises. “Raising one child

Renowned businessman Sharjeel Goplani said markets had gone deserted as the country suffered from an economic depression.

Published in The Express Tribune, February 27, 2023.

