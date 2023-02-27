Kemi Badenoch is accused of pressuring a junior colleague to join the coup against Boris Johnson

A minister has been accused of pressuring a junior colleague to join the wave of resignations that led to the collapse of Boris Johnson’s government.

In a stunning glimpse into Tory infighting, it emerged that Kemi Badenoch had urged Sarah Dines to quit her post via a message in a Ministerial WhatsApp group.

Just hours after Ms Badenoch resigned as Minister of the Department for Leveling, she told Deputy Government Whip Ms Dines: ‘Resign before midnight’. DO IT. DO IT. DO IT.’ She sent the extraordinary message accompanied by a laughing emoji late on July 6, just after Mr Johnson shocked Westminster by sacking Michael Gove boss Ms Badenoch for disloyalty.

The screenshot of the conversation also revealed that Ms Badenoch, who ran for the Tory leadership after Mr Johnson left and is now Trade Secretary, then removed two other ministers from the group chat , allegedly because they remained in office.

She removed Minister for Streets and Housing Eddie Hughes from the chat, titled ‘DLUHC ex?Ministers Group’, as well as Lord Greenhalgh, who was Minister for Building Security in the Lords.

In a stunning glimpse into Tory infighting, it emerged that Kemi Badenoch had urged Sarah Dines to quit her post via a message in a Ministerial WhatsApp group.

The Minister for Refugees, Lord Harrington, pleaded: “Please don’t take me away!” Lord Greenhalgh, a longtime ally of Mr Johnson who served as his Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime when he first came to City Hall, posted the screenshot to Twitter on Saturday evening.

As she began to weed out the group, an adviser to Mr Gove wrote: ‘Others can stay if they keep quiet.’

The Minister for Refugees, Lord Harrington, pleaded: “Please don’t take me away!” Lord Greenhalgh, a longtime ally of Mr Johnson who served as his Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime when he first came to City Hall, posted the screenshot to Twitter on Saturday evening.

Duplicity and self-interest

His comment appeared to refer to the former prime minister’s remark in his resignation speech that “when the herd moves, it moves”.

Lord Greenhalgh wrote: “A glimpse into the feverish herd mentality within this ex-DLUHC Ministerial WhatsApp group. As Eddie Hughes and I remained in office we were sacked. Eddie and I resigned AFTER Boris Johnson announced her resignation We were the counter herd!Ms Badenoch was widely seen as a potential future Tory leader but her behavior was condemned last night by a number of other influential figures in the party

Just hours after Ms Badenoch resigned as Minister of the Department for Leveling, she told Deputy Government Whip Ms Dines: ‘Resign before midnight

Former culture secretary and Johnson loyalist Nadine Dorries wrote: ‘Dines was a new admissions MP. Kemi, a minister. “Imagine what it’s like to be bullied into quitting, to turn on your PM, to be disloyal and when you’ve remained loyal, to be removed and isolated from a group thread of your peers.

“Some might say that amounts to bullying on school grounds.” And ex-Home Secretary Priti Patel commented: ‘Duplicity, dishonesty [sic] and self-interest…exactly why the public distrusts so many high-ranking politicians…’

A source close to Ms Badenoch said the idea that she was trying to orchestrate resignations was ‘greatly over the top’ and noted that the ‘somewhat joking’ message to Ms Dines was accompanied by a laughing emoji.

The source added, “Others may judge a person who feels the need to share snippets of private conversations out of context on Twitter.”

Another department source said ministers and civil servants had been “shocked” by Mr Gove’s sacking that evening and the mood within the department had been “a bit emotional and confused”.

Mr Gove was sacked after using a private meeting with Mr Johnson to warn him he could not survive No 10. He then announced his resignation the following morning.

Ms Badenoch had quit about eight hours before the WhatsApp conversation.

She wrote in a letter to Mr Johnson, signed along with four other ministers, that it had been an ‘honour’ to serve in his administration and that he had ‘had the most difficult task for a generation’.

But they went on to say the government ‘cannot function given the issues that have come to light and the way they have been dealt with’, and called on the prime minister to stand down.