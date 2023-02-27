Reach of medical consultation app reflects power of India’s digital revolution: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that e-Sanjeevani Appwhich facilitates online medical consultations, reflects the power of India’s digital revolution, noting that more than 10 million people have benefited from it so far.

In his monthly “Mann Ki Baat”‘ aired, Modi said the app is becoming a life protection app for the common man, the middle class or those who live in remote areas.

“This is the power of India’s digital revolution,” he said.

He also referred to the recent agreement between India’s Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and Singapore’s PayNow to enable easy money transfer between people in the two countries to highlight the improved quality of life brought about by the adoption of digital technologies by the country.

The Prime Minister spoke with a doctor and a patient to highlight how useful the app has proven in medical consultations.

In his address, Modi also highlighted the cleanliness exercises adopted by people in different parts of the country to say that “Swachh Bharat” has become a mass movement.

“If we resolve, we can make a huge contribution to a clean India,” he said.

Various efforts made to preserve and promote the cultural heritage of India were also featured in his speech.

