Talking classy always pays, that’s why Boris Johnson is rolling in it | Emma Beddington





OWhy is Boris Johnson ordering stupid money to speak in public? In February, he reported a 2.5m lead; this seems awfully stiff for 20 minutes of Caecilius is in Peppa Pig World. It’s a fair, even urgent question. posed recently by the Financial Times. I’d be happy to pay a hefty sum for all the money I spend on takeout in, say, a year, with the attendant sacrifice for a reluctant cook never to see or hear from him again. Journalist Janan Ganesh concluded that her voice partly Johnsons: Nice deep and textured, raspy without turning into sibilance. I forced myself to listen to a bit of it, and, okay, it’s deeper than I remembered, but it sounds slightly congested, like it needs to stop the Daylesford cheese. I get the point, though. It’s a voice that evokes both a lighter Wodehousian era and, if you’re really mistaken, the Churchillian stubbornness he yearns for. Ganesh calls this ability to capitalize on the lucky coincidences of birth, upbringing, and presumably the privilege of the voice of vocal cord formation. Granted, we make quick decisions based on voices, and they tend to be classist, racist, and sexist. Sutton Trust research on accents published last year indicated that almost half of adults surveyed (46%) had been singled out or socially mocked for their accent. Afro-Caribbean and Indian accents, as well as Mancunian, Scouse and Brummie were considered the least prestigious. Women are rated higher socially if they have deeper voiceswhile younger, more feminine forms of speech, such as vocal frying (raspy, stretched-out word endings) and high-pitched (making non-questions sound like questions), met with widespread disapproval. I suspect these biases are hard to dislodge, because what vocally attracts us is paramount: voices speak to us at a frequency impervious to reason. When I asked around, the number of people who picked actor Roger Allam as their favorite voice was frankly disturbing, suggesting the entire nation has some nice, classy, ​​slightly tired daddy issues. Meanwhile, I am convinced that the generation that grew up with Miriam Margolyes as the Cadbury Rabbit was sexually shaped by this. I have a lot of prejudice myself: I can’t listen to audiobooks because too many readers have violently turned me against the books I should enjoy. I find it unnerving to listen to Dylan Thomas or Louis MacNeice read their own poetry which I love: they are discordantly chic. Any older woman’s voice from Glasgow attracts more than the most melodic actor or radio professional, because I instantly become a child again when I hear these sounds. What voices would you pay dearly to hear? Well, have you heard Iggy Pop speak lately? Its winding, gravelly murmur is so deep that most of its words are audible only to pigeons (they hear the lower frequencies I googled it). He sounds poised and meditative, but break out of the ASMR reverie his voice is throwing you into, and he’s probably talking about a historical incident involving fire, nudity, crack, and a stolen alligator. It is deeply pleasant. Scottish actor Bill Paterson is my Roger Allam: a weary, loving-sounding father figure (he’s from Glasgow; I have a guy). Charlotte Green, former BBC Radio 4 newsreader, radiates a deep calm: she is gentle but clear and not so patrician that she supports me: she could tell me the seas are burning and the trees are crying blood and that I would take it with serene coolness. Maya Angelous’ beautiful voice gives me goosebumps: it’s deep and resonant and, given her experience selective mutism child, an anxiety disorder characterized by an inability to speak in certain situations, making his beautiful voice heard was a choice and an affirmation of his right to do so. And the worst voice? Mine, a mile away. Listening to recordings of interviews I’ve done, I’m confronted with my bizarre vocal tics: the lisp, the wildly shifting accent, and the horrible tongue-clicking I do when I’m nervous, like a restless dolphin. I would pay a lot of money never to hear it again. Do you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article? If you would like to submit a letter of up to 300 words to be considered for publication, email it to us at [email protected]

