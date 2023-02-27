In the wake of the earthquakes, Erdogan forced to change the orientation of the electoral campaign

Nicosia [Cyprus], February 27 (ANI): The devastating earthquake in southern Turkey on February 6, with more than 44,200 people killed, tens of thousands injured, more than 164,000 buildings destroyed and damage exceeding 80 billion dollars, is certainly the worst humanitarian disaster in Turkey’s modern history. It also forced President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to change the direction of his election campaign.

These elections could turn out to be the most symbolic, dramatic and important in Turkey’s modern history, as they will mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey, decide the direction the country will take over the next few decades and will also determine whether or not Erdogan’s 22-year dominance over Turkey’s political life will come to an end.

The earthquake overturned Erdogan’s previous electoral platform. Prior to February 6, its aim was to contain growing discontent over runaway inflation, the falling price of the Turkish lira and sharp increases in food and energy prices, by granting wage increases and pensions, as well as promises of early retirement. .

Now he will try to convince the Turkish people that he is the only one who can rebuild the destroyed houses and cities in one year (and not in five years as the opposition parties promise) and ensure tolerable living conditions to the tens of thousands of people who were left homeless.

Addressing residents of the earthquake-hit town of Osmaniye, Erdogan said: “You will give us a year. Within a year, God willing, we will build these permanent homes and settle our citizens. (…) We aim to revive our villages within a year, as well as our city centers.”

Undoubtedly, Erdogan realizes that it will be extremely difficult – if not impossible – to rebuild 270,000 homes as he promised and to remove the estimated 230 million tons of debris from destroyed towns and villages, but he wants people believe he is the only politician who can make this happen.

He is betting that the desperate who have lost their homes and loved ones would like to believe that they will be back to normal life very soon and therefore they will vote for him and not the opposition parties who say it will happen within a time frame longer but more realistic.

Although the Turkish government wants to blame contractors for the collapse of so many buildings for using shoddy materials and violating building codes, videos on social media show President Erdogan bragging in the past that “its amnesty policy has removed the headaches of building standards for hundreds of thousands of citizens”.

Last Wednesday, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said 564 people had been identified in a criminal investigation into those responsible for collapsing buildings in the earthquake zone. “One hundred and sixty of them have been arrested, 18 are in custody and 175 have been released on bail,” he added.

So, in the coming days, we will see Erdogan inaugurating prefabricated housing and container cities to house the homeless and holding groundbreaking ceremonies for the construction of buildings, probably awarded without tender to contractors. supporters of his AKP party.

Moreover, he will use the media he controls to obscure the slow and ineffective initial response of the state emergency services and the armed forces to the earthquake.

The AKP is held responsible for the fact that the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) was unprepared and disorganized to deal with the disaster and did not act quickly enough to save thousands of people who were alive several hours after the two major earthquakes.

In addition, the Turkish army, which during the previous earthquake in Golcuk in August 1999 deployed some 65,000 men in 48 hours to carry out search and rescue, evacuation and shelter operations and to distribute food and clothing to the survivors, this time after a long delay, mobilized only about 7,500 soldiers.

As the Turkish people expressed their anger at the state’s failure to act quickly to save the lives of those buried in the rubble and prevent them from dying of hypothermia, the government tried to stop “provocative publications about the earthquake” by arresting dozens of citizens. for committing the crime of “spreading disinformation”, punishable by imprisonment for up to three years.

So far, 183 people have been arrested for committing the “crime” in question, while criminal charges have been brought against 559 other citizens.

The government, in its attempt to block the voices of those who accused it of incompetence in the face of the disaster, initially blocked Twitter, but after a few hours reversed its decision when it realized that Twitter and other social media were being used to find survivors under the rubble.

President Erdogan has declared a state of emergency in ten districts affected by the earthquake. This means a restriction of the freedom of expression and assembly of 15% of Turkey’s 85 million inhabitants. This will also allow him to control the electoral campaign and even the ballot boxes throughout the region. Thus, people fear that Erdogan will be tempted to extend the state of emergency to the whole country.

Soner Cagaptay of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy points out: “In addition to the nationwide restrictions on freedom that his government had already instituted before the disaster, a state of emergency (SOE) would render the countryside markedly unfree and unjust in these ten provinces, giving him an advantage at the polls. In previous weeks, polls showed that the opposition “Table of Six” bloc was neck and neck with Erdogan’s alliance, so it could be strongly tempted to tip the scales with an SOE. And if unrest or protests break out nationwide, he could even expand the SOE to cover the whole country.” (ANI)