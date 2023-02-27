Boris to Biden argues about f***ing Americans! blast





He made the remark after being asked to support steps taken by Rishi Sunak and the EU to resolve Brexit issues in Northern Ireland, which are backed by the US president. Mr Johnson’s allies have not disputed that he made the crude remark during a heated exchange with his former Lord Chancellor Sir Robert Buckland. It has sparked a backlash from supporters of Mr Sunaks who say Mr Johnson and his allies are determined to destroy the Prime Ministers’ Brexit deal in Northern Ireland out of spite. There are also claims that its fucking America! comment could hit Mr Johnson’s hopes of earning a fortune in America on the speaking circuit. He was paid 277,000 for a speech outside a New York bank in November and is in talks with agents to attend other lucrative events in the United States. Insiders say it could be damaged if viewed by patriotic Americans as un-American. The controversy is a repeat of another Brexit rant from Mr Johnson in 2018 when he said f*** business! when he was Minister of Foreign Affairs. He used the words at a Foreign Office reception to mark the Queen’s birthday after learning that businesses were opposed to her so-called hard Brexit proposal. His response was condemned as totally irresponsible by business figures. Its fucking America! The remark was in response to Sir Robert telling him it was vital to support Mr Sunak’s drive to resolve the Northern Ireland Protocol, partly to ease relations with the White House. A source close to the former prime minister said the jibe was part of a pleasant conversation that someone obviously misunderstood. Mr Bidens’ administration has made it clear that it will not sign a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK until major political disputes in Ulster, including the protocol, which covers import deals and of export, will not have been defused. Failure to do so could even prevent Mr Biden, who has Irish roots, from taking part in a supposed visit to Northern Ireland in April to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, a senior US official recently suggested. The row comes as Mr Sunak attempts to prevent a Tory revolt led by Mr Johnson’s supporters against his Northern Ireland deal. Radical Brexiteers have warned that up to 100 Tory MPs could oppose new post-Brexit trade deals in a potential vote amid warnings of a possible Tory civil war. But the Prime Minister is said to have convinced prominent pro-Brexit MPs of the merits of his deal with Brussels.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/boris-in-biden-row-over-f-the-americans-outburst/1217686536.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos