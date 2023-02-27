Erdogan’s leadership style failed to redeem Turkey’s global image





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a visit to Expo Dubai 2020 for a Turkish National Day ceremony, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Feb. [AP Photo] Turkey finds itself propelled to the top of geopolitical visibility despite suffering from credibility and identity issues. Stuck amidst Asian, European, and Arabic cultural influences, it’s the home of biblical characters like Noah, the builder of the ark. He had his great moments during the time of the Roman Empire. It was at Nicaea that in 325 CE, Emperor Constantine ordered the bishops to agree on the divinity of Jesus. They produced the Nicene Creed which Christians recite in churches. As the Ottoman Empire, it earned the epithet “the sick man of Europe” in the 19th century, and after the Great War from 1914 to 1918 lost its empire to Britain. , France and the House of Saud. Kemal Atatürk attempted to redeem his prestige by casting off Asian and Arab cultural trappings and embracing all things European as well as modern. “Modern” Turkey then assumed that it could participate in European affairs only to be thrown into the new “Club of Europe” because of its Arab, Islamic and Asian past. Frustrated, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is trying to assert his global presence and revive the Ottoman Empire which would extend to East Africa. In December 2021, Erdogan changed the country’s name to “Republic of Turkey” to fit in with respectability. Erdogan is not the only contender for influence in Turkey, which affects Turkey’s position on the geopolitical map. He is at odds with Hizmet movement leader Fethullah Gulen, a former ally. The Hizmet movement dates back to the 1970s in Turkey and then spread around the world. Operating primarily through schools, the Hizmets engage in interfaith dialogues, civic activities, and minimize religious differences. As the Ottoman Empire, Turkey acquired the epithet of “Europe’s sick man” in the 19th century. [iStockphoto] Rather than building mosques, temples, churches, Gulen advised followers to establish schools and teach sciences as he emphasized that there is no conflict or contradiction between faith and belief. science. Schools, he argues, are laboratories for building and advancing sustainable ethical behavior that produces good people in the world. The Koran, he teaches, is a textbook on the practice of faith, but it is not a prescription for theocracy or any other system of government. One can therefore be religious and live and function ethically in a secular state. With such instructions and understanding, his followers spread across the world and first appeared as promoters of Turkish culture. In Kenya, they opened the first school, Light Academy, in 1998, later followed by schools in Nairobi, Mombasa and Malindi. Success has not been smooth, mainly due to Gulen/Erdogan friction. At a February 2023 Hizmet meeting in California involving more than 20 countries, the contrast in visions between Gulen, the philosopher, and Erdogan, the crude political merchant, was clear. Gulen, the spiritual and moral thinker, leads a worldwide educational movement; Erdogan, the brutal political actor, aspires to greatness mainly in Turkey. Erdogan is unhappy mainly because Gulen leads in credibility. To reduce Gülen’s global influence, Erdogan turned schools into political battle zones. Having problems containing the Turks or convincing other “leaders” that he should suppress his former ally, Erdogan turned to the host countries to close the Hizmet schools, give themselves the schools as ” gift”, or simply transfer them to his newly created Maarif. Foundation. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan changed the country’s name to “Republic of Turkey” in 2021 to fit in with respectability. [iStockphoto] He therefore tried to turn schools into tools of his foreign policy and succeeded in a few countries. In the process, the competition between these two men, disputed in the host countries, harmed the global image of Turkey. Turkey is on the map for the wrong reasons, mainly because of Erdogan’s weaknesses. His diminished credibility undermines his aspirations to be greater than Osman and Ataturk. He loses his mind when he accuses Gulen, the philosopher, of terrorism. Its apparent inability to react quickly to the recent earthquake has eroded its leadership position. With an unflattering image, it does not achieve the desired grandeur.

