Trapped in Putin’s Embrace: Erdogan’s Russian Dilemma

The catastrophic earthquake that struck Turkey earlier this month has put mounting pressure on embattled Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of key presidential and parliamentary elections due to be held on May 14. It also served to shed light on Erdogan’s problematic close ties to Moscow. As Erdogan is one of the few world leaders in frequent contact with the Kremlin and Kyiv, maintaining equally friendly relations with both, Turkey’s election outcome has the potential to disrupt not only relations within NATO, as Erdogan continues to leverage Turkish approval of Sweden’s membership. offer, but also the course of the war that has been going on for a year in Ukraine itself. Yet the fact that a Turkish president has established such a close relationship with Moscow remains an anomaly. The historical rivalry between Turkey and Russia dates back to their centuries as neighboring empires, but as in many other aspects of Turkey’s mercurial foreign policy under Erdogan, tradition has been upended and the Turkish president’s instincts have guided Ankara’s diplomatic efforts. It has not always been so. Russia barely registered on Erdogan’s political radar in the first decade of his now 20-year rule. In his thirst for recognition as the leader of a great world power, Erdogan at first seemed to despise Vladimir Putin. Over time, however, their competing geopolitical agendas in the wake of the Arab Spring and the Syrian civil war have rendered the two rivals, each supporting opposing sides in Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh. The already strained relationship between the two men came to a head in November 2015, when Turkey shot down a Russian fighter jet that entered its airspace illegally. Moscow reacted to the incident with sanctions, stemming the flow of Russian tourists to Turkey, as well as the import of Turkish products into Russia. Meanwhile, Ankara’s Western allies have been lulled into a false sense of security, believing Turkey to be a powerful check on Russian influence in the Middle East. All that changed on July 15, 2016, when a coup attempt against Erdogan’s increasingly autocratic regime finally failed. Putin was quick to react to the news, immediately offering his support to the Turkish president, in stark contrast to the slow reaction of Turkey’s supposed allies in the US and EU.

Never one to differentiate between his personal agenda and that of the Turkish state, Erdogan was so flattered by the lavish welcome he received from Putin during a visit to St Petersburg a month later that he has effected a reversal of foreign policy. Clearly fascinated by Putin’s recent string of foreign policy successes – including the annexation of Crimea to Ukraine – and noting the absence of any meaningful reaction to his land grab by the West, Erdogan took the decision not only to trust Putin, but also to hitch his cart to Putin’s. horse too. Believing himself the equal of the Russian president when most observers view him as the junior partner in the relationship, Erdogan has found himself locked in Putin’s suffocating embrace ever since. The following year, after being rebuffed by the United States in its attempts to obtain the Patriot missile system, Erdogan opted to purchase the Russian S-400 rocket launcher system instead. Still reeling from Washington’s belated support in the 2016 coup attempt, Erdogan sought to leverage the purchase of the Russian missile system with Washington – only for his bluff to backfire. spectacular way. If the United States had ever viewed its partnership with Putin with suspicion, the miscalculation of Erdogan’s missile system had the effect of alienating him from the United States once and for all while bringing him uncomfortably closer to the Kremlin. Instead of being recognized as a key American partner as he had hoped, Erdogan was sanctioned by Washington, and rather than being seen as Putin’s equal, he proved to be a useful tool in the Russian attempts to undermine NATO unity. None of these positions allowed Erdogan the degree of prestige he desired, especially since his policies received scant support, even from Moscow – and even that was mainly reflected in the authorization given to Turkey to intervene directly against Kurdish forces in Syria. The outbreak of war in Ukraine apparently presented a new opportunity for the Turkish president, whose personal relationship with Putin only seemed to grow stronger despite Turkey’s vote at the UN to condemn the Russian invasion.

