‘Sad to see a top leader like Kharge…’: PM Modi mocks Congress leadership





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he respected Mallikarjun Kharge but said he was sad to see a senior leader like him standing under the sun while “someone else stands under the umbrella”.

belagavi ,

PM Modi in Belagavi (L) and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Sonia Gandhi during the plenary session (R). (Picture: Twitter)

By Anagha Kesav: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a dig at the Congress leadership on Monday, saying Mallikarjun Kharge is the party leader only for his namesake, but ‘someone else holds the remote control’. The Prime Minister said this while mentioning a recent incident of Kharge sharing a stage with Sonia Gandhi, who was standing under an umbrella. Prime Minister Modi was addressing the audience at the launch of several development initiatives in Belagavi, Karnataka. The Prime Minister claimed that the Congress was insulting the rulers of Karnataka. I want to remind you how much Congress hates Karnataka. He insults the rulers of Karnataka. Anyone who upsets Congress, they start insulting them. The story is proof of how the Congress family insulted S Nijalingappa and Virendra Patil. I respect Mallikarjun Kharge. But I was sad to see a top leader like Kharge standing in the sun, during a session of Congress, but he didn’t have the shade of an umbrella. Someone else had it. This means that Kharge is president of Congress only for his namesake. But the world knows who has the remote control,” the prime minister said. READ ALSO | PM Modi opens Shivamogga airport, says those wearing ‘Hawaiian chappals’ should travel to ‘hawai jahaz’ The Prime Minister’s remarks came against the backdrop of the Congress plenary session held recently in Chhattisgarh, where Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge raised the flag to start the plenary session alongside Sonia Gandhi. In Belagavi, PM Modi also released the 13th episode of PM-KISAN worth over Rs 16,800 crore. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme launched by the Center in 2019, all landowning farming families nationwide receive income assistance of Rs 6,000 in three installments of Rs 2,000 each, every four months. With just one click, Rs 16,000 crore rupees were transferred to farmers’ bank accounts, Prime Minister Modi has said. READ ALSO | What Shashi Tharoor Said in the Congress Plenary That No Other Party Leader Did Taking a jibe at Congress, Prime Minister Modi said, the Congress Prime Minister used to say that the government sends Rs 1 to people, but they only send 15 paisa. If they had thought of Rs 16,000 crore, around Rs 12-13,000 crore would have gone elsewhere. But in the Modi government, every penny reaches the people.” Addressing the rally in Belagavi, Prime Minister Modi said small farmers had been neglected for decades in the country. There are 80% of small farmers in the country, they are now the priority of the BJP. Rs 2.5 lakh crore was sent to smallholder farmers’ bank accounts.” As the Karnataka Assembly polls approached, Prime Minister Modi held a huge road show in Belagavi, greeting a large number of cheering crowds, who had lined up on both sides of the road. Prime Minister Modi has said his government is focusing on connectivity in Karnataka. From 2009 to 2014, Karnataka’s railway budget was Rs 4,000 crore but this year it has been increased to Rs 7,500 crore. Whether it is health, education, tourism. Connectivity is vital for everyone. Earlier today, the Prime Minister inaugurated Shivamogga Airport to enhance connectivity and accessibility to Karnataka city and other nearby areas of Malnad region. The new airport was developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore and the passenger terminal can accommodate 300 travelers per hour. WATCH ALSO | Assembly elections: Yediyurappa a game-changer for BJP in Karnataka? Posted on: February 27, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/mallikarjun-kharge-congress-president-namesake-remote-control-umbrella-pm-modi-karnataka-2340326-2023-02-27 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos