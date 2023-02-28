Why can’t the Democrats explain themselves on China?

Vigorous competition would be a healthy version of a US-China relationship, he said. But he seemed unconvinced that Bidens’ slogan fully addressed the status quo, as a contender like the People’s Republic of China can become an adversary if it breaks the rules to win.

We have to protect our interests and we have to protect our values, Krishnamoorthi said, even though our businesses and our supply chain are interdependent with the business and technology ecosystem within the PRC.

Krishnamoorthi and a small group of Democrats will bring that layered worldview to the select committee in its first hearing on Tuesday. Conceived by the new House Republican majority and approved by a bipartisan vote as a high-profile investigative body, the committee is also a crucial opportunity for Democrats to explain their views on China to the American people. .

So far, they have ceded the political discourse on China too far to the right.

While both sides agree that China poses a particularly complex threat, only one has made it a daily obsession. Among the warring factions of the GOP, the Chinese Communist Party is a threat almost all can afford to despise; lawmakers express that sentiment in sober speeches and foamy rants on Newsmax. The challenge to the Balanced Republicans on the select committee, led by Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, will keep the paranoid from overwhelming their work.

An important job for Democrats will be to clarify their own policies with a message that makes sense to ordinary people.

Krishnamoorthi, a 49-year-old lawyer who is also a senior member of the intelligence committee, is sensitive to the task. He said he consulted with veterans of the January 6 committee on their methods of attracting public attention, with a view to using testimonials and multimedia to engage mass audiences. In his Chicago-area district, Krishnamoorthi said he meets many voters alarmed by China’s human rights abuses, underhanded economic tactics and militancy toward Taiwan. But few voters can turn this swirling fog of worry into a cohesive picture.

This fog emanates, in part, from the White House.

For people who follow his politics closely, Bidens’ strategy in China is clear enough. He imposed painful restrictions on China’s tech sector and pressured its European allies to do the same. He deepened military alliances with China’s neighbors and promised to supply Australia with nuclear submarines to bolster its defences. His administration is weighing new limits on American investment in the Chinese economy. It is an approach aimed at forcefully undermining Chinese power while leaving some room for dialogue on issues of common concern, such as climate change and the war in Ukraine.

But Biden has neglected the job of articulating all of this to voters in plain English. He explained one policy at a time, but he didn’t define a clearer bigger picture than competition, not conflict.

Sometimes that verbiage is ridiculously inadequate, as when Kamala Harris told my colleague Eugene Daniels, after the Air Force shot down the spy balloon and the Secretary of State canceled a trip to Beijing, that nothing was to change in US-China relations.

We seek competition, but not conflict or confrontation, Harris insisted. These tumultuous events, she said, were very consistent with our stated approach.

On some topics, this stated approach has been cryptic. Time and time again, Biden has pledged to defend Taiwan against Chinese attack. He did so at a press conference in Japan, in an interview with 60 Minutes and in a town hall on CNN. But each time, Bidens advisers have backtracked on his remarks on condition of anonymity. Strategic ambiguity is okay as political planning jargon, but Americans deserve to know if there is a good chance of open war with a nuclear power in this decade. They could reasonably expect to have a say in the matter.

Then there was the Bidens Fawlty Towers moment in the State of the Union address: the explosion that reminded me of nothing more than sitcom hotelier John Cleeses losing it to a group of German guests he was determined not to offend. Biden followed his script for a while, delivering tight sentences about resolute competition with China (don’t mention the new Cold War!) until the polite facade crumbled. Like Basil Fawlty doing a flamboyant goose step, Biden burst into a shouted taunt: Name me a world leader who would switch places with Xi Jinping! Name me one!

What were the Americans supposed to get out of it?

There are sometimes moments of piercing clarity as people close to Biden shed the opaque language of diplomacy. An example came last week when in a conference call with several columnists, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo outlined the strategic imperative to make the United States a tech manufacturing superpower.

During the call, Raimondo called for a national mobilization to make the US semiconductor industry a global force. After invoking the Americas’ push toward nuclear technology during World War II and the space race of the 1960s, I pointed out that it happened against the backdrop of America battling evil empires. Should Americans understand the semiconductor campaign in similar terms?

That’s the goal, Raimondo replied. We want the American people to make that connection, because it is the reality.

She predicted: There will be two distinct technology ecosystems: one led by America with our allies, in accordance with our values ​​of openness, transparency, respect for human rights, and the other.

I guess the lesson is this: if you want a picture of the future, ask a cabinet member.

Bidens’ China strategy would likely make good policy if Americans understood it. Yet it has mostly existed in a space outside of politics in a world of political memoranda and formal strategy documents and distant events like the Munich Security Conference. As things stand, a large majority of the country disapproves of the way it handles relations with China: 58% in a new AP-NORC survey.

It doesn’t take a world-class diplomatic mind to understand why Biden would avoid bluntly reporting on his tough China policy in a speech to Congress. There is a limit to the rhetorical provocations China will tolerate while maintaining even a tenuous working relationship.

But it also doesn’t take a world-class political mind to see the perils in Bidens’ coded approach.

One of the lessons of the Trump era was that the danger lies in the gap between the consensus of the elites studied and visceral public opinion. A policy that is smart, careful and invisible to the untrained eye cannot easily survive a brutal attack from a motivated adversary. Good ideas must be explained and defended if they are to prevail over crude and offensive ideas.

And when it comes to China, crude and offensive ideas abound. Look no further than Texas’ proposal to ban Chinese nationals from buying property. It’s just a manifestation of an ugly, reactionary mood that continues to escalate.

This phenomenon weighs on Krishnamoorthi. The committee, he said, must avoid rhetoric that could end up being discriminatory against people of Chinese or Asian descent.

It can really infect the conversation and put people at risk, he told me. This is what we have seen, unfortunately, with the President [Donald] Asset.

There is also another risk that Biden leaves the full extent of his China strategy unexplained: that adverse events could take the country by surprise. If Biden and his party aim to counter Chinese power without provoking an open confrontation, there is always the risk that they will misjudge how far they can go. Or that China could start a conflict for its own reasons, no matter how careful.

In our conversation, Krishnamoorthi seemed most worried about a collision over Taiwan. He told me that he was convinced that the United States would come to the defense of Taiwan and that the result would be nightmarish for the Chinese army, the People’s Liberation Army.

Suffice it to say, there are various scenarios that do not end well for, in my view, the PLA and the CCP, Krishnamoorthi said. But that would be a horrible situation for the world.

These are risks that Americans need to understand. If Biden fails to explain them, it falls to other Democrats like Krishnamoorthi and Raimondo to rise to the challenge.

It’s too important a job to be left to the president.