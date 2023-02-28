Will Boris Johnson try to block Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal?

Boris Johnson failed to appear in the Commons to see Rishi Sunak unveil his new Brexit deal tonight and claim the UK has finally ‘taken back control’.

The former prime minister was expected to assist and direct his reign over the Windsor framework which aims to untie the trade knots created by his own withdrawal agreement.

But he was out of place tonight as Mr Sunak faced MPs to extol the virtues of what he and his ministers had done. He is supposed to have studied and thought about government proposals elsewhere.

Mr Sunak failed to tell MPs he was scrapping the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill planned by Mr Johnson, who reportedly tried to bulldoze the Brexit deal to prevent free movement of goods in Northern Ireland.

Fellow former Prime Minister Liz Truss also appeared absent from Mr Sunak’s statement.

Mr Sunak is due to present the Windsor framework unveiled this afternoon to MPs in the Commons later in the evening.

Mr Johnson is believed to be still eyeing the new protocol deal brokered by Rishi Sunak.

A source close to the former prime minister said he was continuing to study and consider the government’s proposals.

Members of the conservative European Research Group (ERG) are waiting for a sign from Mr Johnson on his position before following suit and opposing the plan in any future vote.

Tory Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg told GB News this afternoon that the position of Mr Johnson, whom he described as the “greatest figure in British politics”, will be “fundamental”.

Mr Sunak said tonight he believed ‘passionately with my head and my heart’ that the Windsor setting was the ‘right way to go’.

He told the Commons: ‘We have achieved smooth trade with a green lane for goods, no heavy customs bureaucracy, no routine checks on trade, no paperwork for goods from Northern Ireland coming into Great Britain. Britain and no boundary in the Irish Sea.

‘We protected Northern Ireland’s place in the Union with fixed state aid, the same tax rules applying everywhere, veterinary certificates for food trucks gone, the ban on British sausages is gone, paperwork for packages is gone, paperwork for pets is gone, garden centers now sell the same trees, supermarkets sell the same food, and pharmacies sell the same drugs.

And all eyes will be on his predecessor – whose fate was sealed by Mr Sunak’s resignation as Chancellor – and whether he will intervene in the debate. Jacob Rees-Mogg said his position will be “fundamental”.

‘And we have safeguarded the sovereignty of the people of Northern Ireland with the democratic deficit closed, the Vienna Convention upheld, thousands of pages of EU law removed and with the Stormont Brake we have safeguarded the democracy and sovereignty of the people of Northern Ireland.

So that’s the choice we have. Let us seize the opportunity of this moment, the certainty of a deal that solves the problems we face, commands broad support and broad consensus, and finally gives us the freedom to move forward together – that is what the people of Northern Ireland deserves is what the Windsor Framework offers.

“As a Tory, a Brexiteer and a trade unionist, I believe passionately with my head and my heart that this is the right way to go – good for Northern Ireland, good for our UK.”

Last week, Mr Johnson refused to guarantee he would back Rishi Sunak’s deal on the Northern Ireland protocol.

He urged Mr Sunak to instead focus his efforts on controversial new laws at Westminster that would give ministers the power to unilaterally overrule parts of the protocol.

“It’s important that we wait and see what might be,” Mr Johnson told Sky News tonight of Mr Sunak’s efforts to reach a protocol resolution with Brussels.

“But I think the best way forward, as I said when I was in government, is the Northern Ireland Bill which was very comfortably passed by the Commons – I think without amendment – when I was in power only a few months ago.

“So I think that’s the best way to go.”

Pressed on whether he could secure his support for a protocol deal struck by Mr Sunak, Mr Johnson added: ‘I think the best thing to do is to continue with the Northern Ireland Bill which we have agreed.”