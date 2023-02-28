Politics
Will Boris Johnson try to block Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal?
Where is Boris? The former Prime Minister failed to appear as successor Rishi Sunak unveiled his new Northern Ireland Brexit deal in the Commons and told MPs he had ‘taken back control’ and rejected the change of Johnson’s controversial law
Boris Johnson failed to appear in the Commons to see Rishi Sunak unveil his new Brexit deal tonight and claim the UK has finally ‘taken back control’.
The former prime minister was expected to assist and direct his reign over the Windsor framework which aims to untie the trade knots created by his own withdrawal agreement.
But he was out of place tonight as Mr Sunak faced MPs to extol the virtues of what he and his ministers had done. He is supposed to have studied and thought about government proposals elsewhere.
Mr Sunak failed to tell MPs he was scrapping the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill planned by Mr Johnson, who reportedly tried to bulldoze the Brexit deal to prevent free movement of goods in Northern Ireland.
Fellow former Prime Minister Liz Truss also appeared absent from Mr Sunak’s statement.
Mr Sunak is due to present the Windsor framework unveiled this afternoon to MPs in the Commons later in the evening.
Mr Johnson is believed to be still eyeing the new protocol deal brokered by Rishi Sunak.
A source close to the former prime minister said he was continuing to study and consider the government’s proposals.
Members of the conservative European Research Group (ERG) are waiting for a sign from Mr Johnson on his position before following suit and opposing the plan in any future vote.
Tory Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg told GB News this afternoon that the position of Mr Johnson, whom he described as the “greatest figure in British politics”, will be “fundamental”.
Mr Sunak said tonight he believed ‘passionately with my head and my heart’ that the Windsor setting was the ‘right way to go’.
He told the Commons: ‘We have achieved smooth trade with a green lane for goods, no heavy customs bureaucracy, no routine checks on trade, no paperwork for goods from Northern Ireland coming into Great Britain. Britain and no boundary in the Irish Sea.
‘We protected Northern Ireland’s place in the Union with fixed state aid, the same tax rules applying everywhere, veterinary certificates for food trucks gone, the ban on British sausages is gone, paperwork for packages is gone, paperwork for pets is gone, garden centers now sell the same trees, supermarkets sell the same food, and pharmacies sell the same drugs.
And all eyes will be on his predecessor – whose fate was sealed by Mr Sunak’s resignation as Chancellor – and whether he will intervene in the debate. Jacob Rees-Mogg said his position will be “fundamental”.
‘And we have safeguarded the sovereignty of the people of Northern Ireland with the democratic deficit closed, the Vienna Convention upheld, thousands of pages of EU law removed and with the Stormont Brake we have safeguarded the democracy and sovereignty of the people of Northern Ireland.
So that’s the choice we have. Let us seize the opportunity of this moment, the certainty of a deal that solves the problems we face, commands broad support and broad consensus, and finally gives us the freedom to move forward together – that is what the people of Northern Ireland deserves is what the Windsor Framework offers.
“As a Tory, a Brexiteer and a trade unionist, I believe passionately with my head and my heart that this is the right way to go – good for Northern Ireland, good for our UK.”
Last week, Mr Johnson refused to guarantee he would back Rishi Sunak’s deal on the Northern Ireland protocol.
He urged Mr Sunak to instead focus his efforts on controversial new laws at Westminster that would give ministers the power to unilaterally overrule parts of the protocol.
“It’s important that we wait and see what might be,” Mr Johnson told Sky News tonight of Mr Sunak’s efforts to reach a protocol resolution with Brussels.
“But I think the best way forward, as I said when I was in government, is the Northern Ireland Bill which was very comfortably passed by the Commons – I think without amendment – when I was in power only a few months ago.
“So I think that’s the best way to go.”
Pressed on whether he could secure his support for a protocol deal struck by Mr Sunak, Mr Johnson added: ‘I think the best thing to do is to continue with the Northern Ireland Bill which we have agreed.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11798853/Will-Boris-Johnson-try-axe-Rishi-Sunaks-Brexit-deal.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Will Boris Johnson try to block Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal?
- Google celebrates early spring with new Android and Wear OS features
- Best Romantic Movies of Eternal Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan
- Why can’t the Democrats explain themselves on China?
- ‘Sad to see a top leader like Kharge…’: PM Modi mocks Congress leadership
- Storm Reid responds to homophobic backlash
- Orange unveils sports innovations at Mobile World Congress 2023
- Former Horned Frog and NCIS Producer Receives Hollywood Mural
- Portland coach sets up foundation after tennis star overdose
- Two men shot dead hours apart in New York: police
- Famous Bollywood actress Rekha broke all the boundaries in this movie with Khiladi Kumar, the movie is available here
- Video: Earthquake survivors describe life in temporary shelters