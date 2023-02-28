Trump Takes Out Fox News Over Ron DeSantis Coverage – Rolling Stone





Donald Trump on Monday accused Fox News of downplaying his popularity with potential 2024 voters in favor of promoting potential challenger Ron DeSantis.

“FoxNews is promoting Ron DeSanctus so hard and so hard that there’s not much time left for Real News,” the former president wrote on Truth Social. “Reminds me of 2016 when they were pushing ‘JEB!’ The new Fox poll, which has always been deliberately terrible for me, has “TRUMP Crushing DeSanctimonious,” but they barely show it. Instead, they’re going with losers like Karl Rove, Paul Ryan, and now, even “Yesper.” “, who were wrong about everything! Isn’t there a big, beautiful, Network that wants to do well, and make a fortune too? FAKE NEWS!”

DeSantis is set to release his new book The Courage to Be Free on Tuesday, and on Sunday night he sat down with Fox News host Mark Levin for a friendly interview. DeSantis gave a glimpse of what his long-awaited campaign is likely to highlight by bashing “the woke”.

DeSantis also blamed “bureaucrats” for stripping Trump of his right to executive governance, saying it would be necessary to “reconstitute” executive power under a Republican president.

Fox News served as Trump’s personal propaganda network for years, but that didn’t stop him from criticizing the network, especially since it covered DeSantis as the legitimate presidential candidate he appeared to be then. may the 2024 race heat up.

Although he has yet to declare his candidacy, the hype surrounding DeSantis has kept Trump in suspense for months. Prominent Republican donors see DeSantis as their horse in the race to unseat President Joe Biden, and some of Trump’s former opponents, including Jeb Bush, have already endorsed DeSantis. Trump responded by leveling off all forms of attacks on the Florida governor, including name-calling, child molestation accusations and petty gossip.

Trump also accused evangelical groups and Jewish leaders — in addition to Fox News — of being disloyal to him in the months following the party’s disappointing performance in the midterm elections, for which many blamed Trump and his obsession. for the 2020 Elections. Editor’s Pick

Trump made it clear on Sunday that he will not let the last election pass and is already beginning to leapfrog alleging that the 2024 election will be stolen. “Twisted Democratic prosecutors, many of them backward racists, are trying to steal a second presidential election,” he wrote on Truth Social. “They did it in 2020, and we’re not going to let them do it again in 2024.” Tendency

Sources told Rolling Stone that Trump feared DeSantis was “stealing” his share, and in fairness, the Florida governor did indeed adopt the vindictive style of war-based cultural governance elevated by Trump. Florida has become the focal point and sandbox of the GOP project to reshape institutions. Under DeSantis’ governance, the state enacted a series of laws and policies to codify LGBTQ discrimination, severely restrict racial and cultural diversity education efforts, radically reshape public education, and punish corporations. and the institutions that deign to denounce radical changes. in the government of Florida.

Despite Trump’s reignited anger at Fox News, the network released a poll on Sunday showing Trump beating DeSantis in a potential primary matchup shooting 43% to 28%. Nikki Haley and Mike Pence are tied for third at 7%.

