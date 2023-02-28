Indian Aviation: The days of Made in India passenger planes are not far off: PM Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that Air India symbolized the potential for a new India, moving away from an image associated with a failing business model and scams under UPA rule to one marking a pace of rapid growth. Modi, opening the modern Shivamogga Airport built at a cost of Rs 450 crore, praised the Tata-owned carrier for the biggest order of 470 planes it placed with Airbus and Boeing. The launch of the Shivamogga plane coincided with unprecedented enthusiasm for air travel, he said. Monday was also the birthday of veteran BJP leader and former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, and the airport project was his dream. Air India, which was previously government-owned and was taken over by the Tatas last year, has been a negative focus under UPA rule with its business model seen as loss-making. Today he is reaching the heights of success, Modi said to drive home the message that the NDA regime saved the bleeding carrier from total collapse. Referring to Tata’s aircraft deal, the Prime Minister said India’s aviation market is growing and the country will need thousands of planes to meet passenger demand, in addition thousands of young people as a workforce. India imports planes today, but the day when Indian citizens will fly in Made in India passenger planes is not far away. The policies of the centers have sparked an unprecedented expansion of the aviation sector. The NDA scheme pushed for airports in small towns. While the country had 74 airports from independence until 2014, so many airports have been added in the past nine years alone. connecting many smaller towns. The government’s Udaan program will make flying affordable even for citizens wearing the `Hawai-chappal’, the prime minister said, referring to low-income families who can fly now. The new airport will open doors of development for Shivamogga, the land of nature, culture and agriculture, he said. Shivamogga is the gateway to Malenadu region which is famous for Western Ghats and home to greenery, wildlife sanctuaries, rivers, famous Jog Falls and Elephant Camp, Lion Safari at Simha Dham and mountain ranges of Agumbé. Life remains incomplete for those who have not dived in the Ganges and drank the water from the Tungabhadra River, Modi said, quoting a saying. The launch of the new airport met a long-standing need of local residents. The airport, Modi said, has combined Karnataka’s traditions and technology. It is not just an airport but a countryside where the dreams of younger generations can take off. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Yediyurappa attended the event.

