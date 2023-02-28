Imran Khan’s travel schedule in Islamabad has changed slightly





PTI Chairman Imran Khan pictured November 20 at his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore. Screenshot from a Twitter video

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan has slightly changed his travel plans to Islamabad where he is due to appear in various courts today, according to a party leader.

PTI leader Mian Aslam Iqbal said the party leader would leave for Islamabad this morning via the highway instead of opting for air travel. Iqbal mentioned that Khan will leave his residence in Lahore at one o’clock in the morning and will be accompanied by party employees on the way to the federal capital.

Imran Khan is due to appear in four separate court cases, including an anti-terrorism case, a case concerning prohibited financing in the Banking Court and two cases in the Court of Sessions.

Khan is due to appear in the special court for the first time, followed by his appearance in the banking court where he plans to enter a plea requesting an extension of his bail.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered Imran Khan to appear in the Banking Court. He is also expected to file a bail application with the terrorism court. He is said to arrive in the local court in Islamabad after appearing in the G11 court.

Imran Khan is expected to attend the hearing of the Toshakhana case and the attempted murder case before Extra Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal’s court at the District Court. Lawyer Babar Awan assured the court that Khan would attend the hearings.

Strict security arrangements will be put in place in the special courts and the district court. Furthermore, the Registrar of the Banking Court requested IG Islamabad to provide security.

