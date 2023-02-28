Politics
Lukashenko’s planned meeting with Xi shows rift between China and US | China
Alexander Lukashenko, president of Belarus and close ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, is due to travel to Beijing on Tuesday for a meeting with Xi Jinping, in a high-profile trip symbolizing the growing rift between the United States and China over of the war in Ukraine. .
US officials spent the weekend reiterating concerns that Beijing is considering sending lethal weapons to Russia, amid attempts by China to position itself as a peacemaker and deny that it would supply arms to Moscow.
Speaking to ABC News on Sunday, Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, said the United States was closely watching such a shipment, which Beijing had not ruled out as a possibility.
William Burns, the director of the CIA, said in an interview with CBS News on Sunday that the United States was seriously concerned if China supplied lethal material to Russia.
We don’t have evidence of a final decision to do it that everyone was trying to point out is the importance of not doing it, Burns said.
On Friday, China issued a 12-point position paper on the war in Ukraine, calling for peace and positioning itself as a neutral peacemaker in the conflict. However, the newspaper reiterated Beijing’s talking points that criticized the use of sanctions and the expansion of military blocs, an apparent reference to NATO. China echoed Russia’s claim that the war in Ukraine was caused by NATO’s expansion near Russia’s borders.
The document also urged all parties to refrain from nuclear escalation, a position Beijing shares with the United States and other Western leaders.
China has refused to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but has also tried to position itself as a peacemaker. Jens Stoltenberg, NATO secretary general, said China lacked credibility for such a role.
The increasingly vocal statements by the United States about the possibility of China sending weapons to Russia came after Der Spiegel reported last week that the Russian military was in negotiations with Xian Bingo Intelligent Aviation Technology, a Chinese drone manufacturer, to produce kamikaze drones for Russia. The company denied having business relations with Russia.
China’s war policy is to declare neutrality, support Putin and pay nothing, says Steve Tsang, director of the Soas China Institute in London. With the repeated public statements about sending weapons to Russia, the United States may be trying to impress upon the Chinese that supplying dual-use technology, which could have military applications, would be detrimental to Chinese interests. It is never clear to the Chinese what will trigger sanctions, Tsang said.
The United States is trying to remove any doubt. Military assistance to Russia will come at a real cost to China, Sullivan said Sunday.
Western sanctions would do colossal damage both economically and politically to Xi’s leadership, said Yu Jie, senior China researcher at the Chatham House think tank.
American politicians are increasingly united in their opposition to Beijing, which will be presented at a meeting of the House of Representatives committee on handling the strategic threat posed by China on Tuesday.
Beijing is keen to restore its ties with Europe, an important trading partner. Chinese exports to the EU were 472 billion (416 billion) in 2021. China’s economic growth last year was just 3%, the worst since 1976 and a figure Xi wants to boost by opening Chinese borders and restoring economic relations with important trading partners. . Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Charles Michel, President of the European Council, are due to visit Beijing in the first half of this year.
President Joe Biden has dismissed the Chinese peace plan as containing nothing beneficial for anyone but Russia. However, French President Emmanuel Macron said China’s commitment to peace efforts is a good thing.
Bobo Lo, a senior fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, said Washington’s increasingly vocal warnings about China’s support for Russia are an attempt to tell Europe that Beijing may appear to be playing well, but that he has not changed his colors.
This was clear when China blocked the G20 from issuing a joint statement condemning the war in Ukraine on Saturday.
Xi’s meeting with Lukashenko, a close Putin ally, is seen internationally as a sign of China’s sympathy. Last week, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told his Belarusian counterpart that China would support Belarus in its opposition to any illegal sanctions against Minsk. China has not responded to calls from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to have a meeting with Xi to discuss the Chinese proposals.
In the coming months, Xi is expected to visit Putin in Moscow.
