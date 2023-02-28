Imran Khan travels to Islamabad today to hear several cases – Pakistan





Pakistan

Imran Khan travels to Islamabad today to hear several cases

Court of Sessions set to indict PTI chief in Toshakhana case

February 28, 2023 08:52

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan left for Islamabad on Tuesday from Lahore, where he stayed for nearly four months after surviving an assassination attempt, to attend the hearings of several cases against him.

The head of the PTI is expected to appear in an anti-terrorism court, a banking court and a district and session court in the federal capital to attend the hearing of four cases related to the protest against the PCE, the prohibited financing and the charges of terrorism.

He was summoned to court today (Thursday) and is expected to be charged in a criminal case related to Toshkhana. The former prime minister was previously scheduled to travel to the capital, but the plan was changed at the last minute and he is now traveling by motorway.

The PTI, in a tweet, said Mr Khan would reach the court complex at 11 a.m. The Court of Sessions is expected to indict Imran Khan today in the Toshakhana case.

On Monday, a district and sessional court denied a motion filed by the PTI president, seeking the transfer of the court dealing with Toshakhana’s case and an attempted murder case against him to the court complex, citing reasons of security.

Extra Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal denied the motion, saying it was the first time a court had been asked to change venues to hear the case. He noted the cases would not be transferred and ordered Mr Khan to appear before him on Tuesday as he approved a one-day bail extension.

Attempted Murder and ECP Protest Case

The “attempted murder” case was registered at the Secretariat Police Station in Islamabad against him on the complaint of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha. The PML-N leader claimed he was assaulted as PTI supporters protested Mr Khan’s disqualification in the Toshakhana case.

FIR said protesters blocked Srinagar road at the behest of PTI leaders during which they vandalized and threw stones.

Read more: Toshakhana, attempted murder cases: Imran Khan’s request to move court rejected

Two other cases have been filed against Imran Khan, General Secretary Asad Umar and 100 party members charged with terrorism for alleged violence during protests outside the ECP office in Islamabad. The protests erupted after the electorate disqualified Mr Khan in the Toshakhana case.

Toshakhana case

Last year, the main electoral body sent the referral to the District and Sessions Court under sections 137, 170 and 167 of the Elections Act, requesting the initiation of criminal proceedings against Imran Khan for incorrect declaration of assets for 2017-2018 and 2018-19. The ECP, in the petition, demanded a three-year prison sentence and imposed a fine on the head of the PTI.

On December 15, the court admitted the commission’s plea against Mr. Khan. In its three-page verdict, the court noted that on the face of it, the former prime minister did not mention details of the gifts he acquired from the Toshakhanas. Last August, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) moved the ECP against Imran Khan for failing to file details of gifts he obtained from Toshakhana for 21.5 million rupees.

Later in October, the ECP, in a unanimous decision, found the former prime minister guilty of “corrupt practices” and disqualified him from being an MP.

Prohibited financing case

A criminal case, under investigation by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), has been filed against Imran Khan after an investigation report by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) revealed irregularities in the party fund last August. Later, the ECP sent the matter to the FIA ​​for further investigation.

