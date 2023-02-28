“Yeh Nahi Socha Ki Yeh Prashna Sahi Jayega Ya Galat Jayega”





Akshay Kumar is making headlines now, well, not for all the right reasons. However, his recently released film Selfiee starring Emraan Hashmi has exploded at the box office since its release and the actor has received quite a bit of criticism over his choice of films over the past few years. And after appearing on the show Seedhi Baat, Akshay sparked more controversy. Scroll below for Akki’s response to all the major trolls he received after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For the uninitiated, Akshay, Nora Fatehi and other celebs were all set to fire up their The Entertainers tour, but as reports suggest, New Jersey canceled their show due to a payment issue. . However, the cast have not given up hope and are still aiming to complete the rest of the scheduled tour. Now back to Akshay Kumar reacting to all the backlash he faced after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In 2019, Akki went to interview the Prime Minister, but later the actor was heavily criticized for asking him about mangoes. Speaking of which, Akshay Kumar shared a conversation with Aaj Tak: “Jab mai udhar gaya tha, tab main ek saadharan, mere dimaag mein uss waqt mango ka season tha, kuch prashna the wo maine aise hi poochein. Ghadi aise kyu dekhte ho, how do you like mangoes, apko jo paise milte hain apni maa ko dete ho, jo prashna ek normal, an ordinary person would like to ask someone he admires and adores, maine wahi kiya. Taking the conversation further, Akshay Kumar revealed, “Maine kabhi ye nahi socha ki ye prashna sahi jaega ya galat jaega. Sach kahe toh unhone bhi kisine ye nahi kaha na PMO ke office se kisine kaha ki nahi aap ye nahi pooch sakte ho, ye pooch sakte ho. Jo aapke dil mein, mann mein aata hain, aap baat kariye aur maine kiya. Akshay concluded by saying, “There were people who asked me why I was wearing pink pants, I asked them if the PM didn’t like the color. But he was so kind, adorable and admirable. I also learned that he had a good sense of humor. Well, what do you think of Akshay Kumar’s response to this whole fiasco? Let us know! Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates! Must read: Rashmika Mandanna Gets Massively Trolled For Wearing A Bold Black Mini Dress To An Event, Netizens Feel Isko Bhi Bollywood Mein Akar Exposes Karne Ki Hawa Lag Gai Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

