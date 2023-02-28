‘Loser’: Trump slumps at Paul Ryan on Truth Social over presidential snub





Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., plans to boycott the 2024 Republican National Convention if former President Donald Trump wins the GOP nomination.

Ryan told local news outlet WISN-TV that he would only attend the 2024 nominating convention if party voters nominate someone other than Trump.

“It depends on who the candidate is. I’ll be here if it’s someone not named Trump,” he said. “I’m not interested in participating in that, no. Even in Wisconsin,” where the event will take place.

Ryan also predicted that Trump would ultimately fail to win the 2024 primary nomination.

“The reason why I don’t think he will be our candidate is because we are going to lose with him,” he said. “He cost us the House in 18, he lost the White House in 20, he cost us the Senate in 20, he cost us the Senate again in 2022, and he probably cost us a good dozen seats in the House in 2022. This is a lesson we need not repeat.”

Trump has repeatedly attacked Ryan, a frequent critic, accusing him of being a “RINO,” or Republican in name only.

“In my day, a ‘RINO’ was someone more moderate than conservative,” Ryan told WISN. “I’m a conservative. Today, a RINO is how much loyalty you promise Donald Trump. I’m very down on that.”

The former president responded to Ryan’s digs by lashing out at his former ally on Truth Social.

“Paul Ryan is a loser, Mitt Romney could have won without him,” Trump wrote. “I won twice, did much better the second time and had 233 wins out of 253 mid-term runs. Paul Ryan destroys Fox and couldn’t be voted dog catcher in the Party republican!”

Ryan, who served as Speaker of the House from 2015 to 2019 and worked with Trump to pass the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, has strongly opposed Trump’s re-election, arguing that the shenanigans of Trump have damaged the integrity of the Republican Party and directly contributed to its electoral losses in recent years.

Shortly after Election Day in 2022, Ryan told WISN that “Trump is a bit of a drag on our ticket.

“I think Donald Trump is causing us problems, politically,” he said at the time. “We lost the House, the Senate and the White House in two years when Trump was on the ballot or in office. I think we’re just hungover from Trump. I think he’s a drag on our office, to our shopping.”

Ryan doubled down on his comments in an interview with The Washington Post last week, calling Trump a “proven loser.”

“I think what’s happened in my party is that people have been intimidated by politics. And Trump, who has chosen to engage in demagogic populism, has alienated a lot of people from being responsible and doing the right thing,” said Ryan, a staunch fiscal conservative. “I think his ineligibility is his Achilles heel, and that in itself is going to be a unifying argument to move on from Trump,” Ryan added.

The Biden White House, meanwhile, has called on Ryan to back plans to cut Medicare and Social Security.

“What do Donald Trump and Paul Ryan have in common? They both ran on Medicare cuts and tax giveaways for the wealthy special interests, then they both lost to Joe Biden,” said the White House spokesman Andrew Bates told the Post, adding that the proposals on the right threaten “benefits programs that middle-class Americans pay into throughout their working lives.”

