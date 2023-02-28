Imran Khan is expected to appear in court today in several cases





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan walks with his supporters as he leaves a court in Lahore, Pakistan February 20, 2023. Reuters Judge Zafar Iqbal is hearing the Imran Khanin Toshakhana case today. The hearing was adjourned until 12 p.m. for an attempt to commit murder. Banking Court to Hear PTI Chief’s Bail Plea Denied Funding Case.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan is due to appear in Islamabad courts in several cases today (Tuesday).

He is currently traveling to Islamabad accompanied by party activists.

The PTI president is expected to appear in at least four separate court cases, including the banned finance case in a banking court, an anti-terrorism case and two cases in local courts.

Attempted Murder Case

The attempted murder case against Khan was filed by a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). PML-N leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha filed a complaint against the former prime minister last year at the Secretariat police station in the federal capital.

The case was filed a day after Ranjha was allegedly attacked outside the ECP office, where workers and PTI supporters were protesting against the electoral body’s verdict which resulted in the disqualification of their party leader in the Toshakhana case.

At the latest hearing, a District and Sessions Court on Monday denied the former prime minister’s motion to transfer the hearing of the attempted murder case to the court complex.

Extra Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the case today. Khan’s lawyer, Sardar Masroof, attended the hearing.

During the hearing, the judge asked when the head of the PTI would come.

The lawyer replied that Khan is on his way to Islamabad from Lahore by road and will arrive in court within the stipulated time.

“Imran Khan will first go to the banking court and then come here,” he said, adding that he was unable to contact the head of the PTI and therefore could not give the exact time of arrival.

At this, the plaintiff’s attorney asked for an exact time, saying “we can’t wait for you.”

The court then adjourned the hearing until noon.

Hearing Toshakhana

Meanwhile, a District and Sessions Court heard the Toshakhana case against the PTI President.

Khan’s lawyer Ali Bukhari and Electoral Commission of Pakistan (ECP) lawyer Saad Hasan were present in court.

The hearing of the case was conducted by Judge Zafar Iqbal.

Khan’s lawyer informed the court that the former left Lahore some time ago. “Imran Khan is due to appear in two courts of the judicial complex,” he added.

He said Khan will not be able to appear in court today.

Bukhari asked the court to adjourn the hearing for five days.

“Why can Imran appear before 11 courts but not at the katchehri?” asked the judge.

The court will formulate charges against him, so he should come here and then leave, he noted.

“Khawaja Haris is Imran Khan’s attorney in this case and he is not available to appear in court today,” he added.

The judge again sought Khan in the Toshakhana case today.

Khan’s two lawyers, Ali Bukhari and Sardar Masroof, reportedly made conflicting statements about Khan’s arrival.

Prohibited financing

Meanwhile, a banking court in Islamabad has postponed scheduled proceedings for all cases against Khan, citing security concerns.

The court had summoned the head of the PTI to appear before it today in the prohibited funding case.

A banned finance case against Khan who was ousted in April by a no-confidence move and other party leaders was heard in the Banking Court last week under the Foreign Exchange Act.

During today’s hearing, Khan’s bail plea in the case will be heard and all other petitioners will be given a new date.

Terrorism case

Meanwhile, Khan’s lawyer, Naeem Haider Panjhota, has filed a provisional bond request for the former prime minister in the terrorism case related to the protests outside the ECP following his disqualification.

The plea was filed in an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad.

The plea said the case against Khan was filed to “politically victimize” him.

“I am the leader of a major political party. I have been convicted in a terrorism case, of which I am not guilty,” Khan said in his plea, asking for provisional bail before bail was confirmed in the ‘affair.

