US plane makes rare transit of the strait

A US Navy plane made a rare transit through the Taiwan Strait yesterday, a flight the US Navy said showed Washington’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The US Navy’s P-8A Poseidon transited the Taiwan Strait in international airspace, according to a statement released by US Pacific Command’s 7th Fleet. By operating in the Taiwan Strait in accordance with international law, the United States respects the navigational rights and freedoms of all nations, the statement said. Air transit of the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Photo: Reuters In Taipei, the Ministry of National Defense also confirmed the plane’s passage, saying in a statement that the military was aware of the situation as a US military plane flew north across the Taiwan Strait. yesterday and that he saw nothing abnormal. . US warships have made routine, almost monthly passages through the waterway between Taiwan and China for the past three years as tensions in the Taiwan Strait have escalated, but it is rare that an American warplane does. The last time an American warplane, also a US Navy P-8A Poseidon, flew over the waterway was June 24 last year, a day after China sent 29 planes in the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone at that time, the third-highest daily count since the start of last year. Photo: CBS News screenshot The Boeing P-8 Poseidon is an American maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft developed and derived from the civilian Boeing 737-800. The P-8 Poseidon operates in anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance roles. China yesterday accused the United States of endangering peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command said its forces were closely monitoring the plane. The actions of the US parties have deliberately interfered with and disrupted the regional situation and endangered peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. We strongly oppose it, he said in a statement. Meanwhile, CIA Director William Burns says US intelligence shows Chinese President Xi Jinping () has ordered his country’s military to be ready by 2027 to invade Taiwan , although he may have doubts about his ability to do so given Russia’s experience in invading. from Ukraine. Burns, in a television interview broadcast on Sunday, said the United States must take Xi’s desire to finally control Taiwan very seriously, even if military conflict is not inevitable. We know, as it has been made public, that President Xi has ordered the PLA, China’s military leadership, to be ready by 2027 to invade Taiwan, but that doesn’t mean he has decided to invade in 2027 or any other year as well, Burns told CBS Face the Nation. I think our judgment is at least that President Xi and his military leaders have doubts today about their ability to accomplish this invasion, he said. Burns said US and European allies’ support for Ukraine following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of that country could have a potential chilling effect on Chinese officials, but said the risks of a possible attack against Taiwan would only increase. I think, as they looked at Putin’s experience in Ukraine, that probably reinforced some of those doubts, Burns said. So all I would say is I think the risks of, you know, potential use of force probably increase as you go through this decade and beyond, into the decade also next. So that’s something, obviously, that we’re watching very, very carefully. Additional Reuters reports

