Narendra Modi – India is creating a modern digital infrastructure, ensuring that the benefits of the digital revolution reach all: Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Technology will help India achieve the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, describing the massive and modern digital infrastructure being created to ensure that the benefits of digital revolution benefits all citizens. Speaking at a post-budget webinar on ‘Unleashing Potential: Ease of Living Using Technology’, Modi said the government wanted to reduce the cost of compliance for small businesses and asked industry to come up with a list of unnecessary conformities that can be pruned.

“We want to reduce the cost of compliance for small businesses. Can you (industry) come up with a list of unnecessary compliances that can be removed. We have completed 40,000 compliances,” Modi said. India is creating modern digital infrastructure and ensuring that the benefits of the digital revolution reach all sections of society, he noted. Citing some examples, he said technology is being used to anonymize the tax system to solve problems for taxpayers. Technologies such as 5G and AI (artificial intelligence) are currently leading the conversations and are poised to transform fields such as medicine, education, agriculture and many other sectors, Modi said adding that technology formed the basis of One Nation One Ration, and the JAM (Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhaar and mobile number) Trinity helped give benefits to the poor. Now, between your grievances and the remedy, there is no one, just technology,” he said. The Prime Minister urged stakeholders to identify 10 problems facing the common man that can be solved with the help of AI. He said the 21st century is technology driven and cannot be limited to digital and internet technology. “Every budget in recent years has focused on making it easy for people to live with the help of technology. Also in this year’s budget, priority is given to technology and a human touch,” said- he declared. He also said government interventions have now been reduced and citizens do not see government as an obstacle. The Prime Minister asked various departments to think collectively about using technology to solve their problems and achieve global standards. Going a step further, we can identify areas where dialogue with the government can be further facilitated,” he added. Furthermore, he underscored the need to keep updating the training process as part of “Mission Karmayogi” and pointed out that with modifications based on citizen feedback, significant improvement can be seen. Modi suggested creating a system where feedback can be easily submitted to improve training. Citing examples of the use of technology in government, he mentioned Digilocker services for entities where companies and organizations can store their documents and also share them with government agencies. He suggested exploring ways to expand these services so that more people can benefit from them. Furthermore, Modi underscored the need to reflect and identify barriers faced by MSMEs. The lack of trust between the government and the people is the result of a mindset of slavery,” he remarked and underscored that the government has won back the trust of the citizens by decriminalizing petty crimes and by becoming a loan guarantor for MSMEs. Highlighting the role of technology, Modi pointed out that technology can help create a finished product that can help capture the global market. The success of the budget or any government policy, he said, depends on the quality of its preparation, but also stressed the importance of citizens’ cooperation.

