Report: Chrissy Teigen wasn’t the only celebrity Trump tried to censor for being mean to him





Earlier this month, we learned during a congressional hearing that in September 2019, the White House asked Twitter to remove a tweet from Chrissy Teigen calling Donald Trump a bitch. As Anika Collier Navaroli, a former company employee, told lawmakers: Wed got a request from the White House to make sure we evaluate this tweet, and they wanted it published because it was a derogatory statement directed at the president. Later, in another exchange with a House representative, Navaroli read the full tweet in the Congressional filing:

Either way, we’ve been reminded that he’s President PAB who has the thinnest skin known to man thanks to a new report regarding the previously unknown lengths Trump apparently went to try to get late night host Jimmy Kimmel to stop making fun of him.

As Rolling Stone reported over the weekend, in early 2018, the then president was so upset with Kimmel’s comedic jabs that he ordered his White House staff to call the a top Disney executive in Washington, DC, to complain and demand action, according to people familiar with the matter. (Disney is the parent company of ABC, on which Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs.) According to the outlet, in at least two separate phone calls, the White House conveyed the seriousness of the [Trumps] fury with Kimmel at Disney. Trump wanted Disney to rein in the ABC host, who the then president said had been grossly dishonest and made jokes that the former real estate developer once allegedly sued.

And it apparently became Washington’s topic of conversation:

The incident was so bizarre that news of it spread through the halls of power in Washington, DC. Other administration officials who had nothing to do with the pressure campaign began hearing from their contacts at Disney how confused they were that the White House kept telling them that Trump wanted Kimmel to tone down. his anti-Trump humor.

At least one call was made to Disney [that I know of], recalls a third former official, who worked in the Trump White House. Sources spoke to Rolling Stone on the condition of anonymity in order to speak freely and preserve ongoing relationships in Trumpworld and conservative circles. I don’t know whose[m], but it happened. Nobody thought it was going to change anything, but DJT was focused on it, so we had to do something. He was doing something, mainly, to tell [Trump]Hey, we made it.

Clearly, the campaign to stop Kimmel from poking fun at Trump has failed, though that hasn’t stopped the leader of the free world from trying to use the full weight of the federal government to silence his critics. As Rolling Stone notes, months before The Jimmy Case, Trump’s FCC chairman said the agency would investigate a joke Stephen Colbert made about the president and Vladimir Putin. (An investigation did take place, and Trump repeatedly asked aides for updates on whether the FCC had already made a decision, according to a source who spoke to Rolling Stone. The FCC ultimately did nothing, because, despite Trump’s hopes and dreams, the United States is not North Korea.) In 2019, Trump again enlisted the FCC and the Justice Department to see if the government could retaliate against the late-night shows, after being enraged by an unflattering Saturday Night Live rerun that he happened to catch, as reported by The Daily Beast in 2021. (We were sure the new sub- GOP Select Committee on Federal Arming will hold a hearing on all of this soon.)

Either way, will the former guy make all jokes about him illegal if he wins in 2024? Well, just wait and see!

