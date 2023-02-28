Jokowi’s idea to ask defense minister for intelligence orchestration could trigger setback in defense and security reform

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Ideas President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) so that the Minister of Defense (Defense Minister) Prabowo Subianto became the orchestrator intelligence seen as likely to set back defense and security sector reform.

“Opening up new spaces without being based on laws has the potential to delay the process of security sector reform that no longer merges the defense and security sectors into a single organization, as was the case in the era of the New Order,” said the head of the Center for Intermestic and Diplomatic. Commitment (CIDE), Anton Aliabbas, contacted by Kompas.com, Monday (27/2/2023).

According to Anton, there are a number of reasons why the president should reconsider the idea.

The first reason according to Anton is that the idea does not comply with the law number 17 of 2011 concerning Intelligence Country.

According to Anton, in article 9e of the law it is stipulated that the Ministry of Defense is part of the state intelligence agency.

However, Anton said, according to article 29, paragraph 2, of the State Intelligence Law, the coordination function is carried out by State Intelligence Agency (BIN), not the Department of Defense.

“In other words, this idea clearly contradicts legislation that specifically regulates state intelligence,” Anton said.

The second reason, according to Anton, is that this idea also does not comply with Law number 3/2002 on national defense.

Article 16 of the National Defense Law regulates the scope of activity of the Minister of Defence.

In this article, the duties of the minister of defense are specifically mentioned to formulate, formulate and establish policies in the defense sector.

“Even if article 16, point e, opens a space for the Minister of Defense to cooperate with the heads of ministries and other institutions in the preparation and implementation of a strategic plan, this does not mean that the minister of defense can be empowered as an orchestrating defense and security intelligence body,” Anton said.

Previously, President Jokowi asked Prabowo Subianto to make the Ministry of Defense the agency that coordinates intelligence information related to defense and security.

This was conveyed by Jokowi during his attendance at the Defense Ministry Leaders meeting at the Ministry of Defense office on Wednesday (18/1/2023).

“Earlier inside, I spoke about the importance of the Ministry of Defense being the orchestrator of intelligence information on all lines that we have,” Jokowi said.

Jokowi said the intelligence information so far has come from many institutions, including the State Intelligence Agency, the Indonesian National Armed Forces, the Indonesian Police and the National Cyber ​​and Crypto Agency (BSSN).

According to the president, this diverse information must be used as solid information to be taken into account in the development of policies.

“It has to be orchestrated so that it becomes one piece of information so we can decide policydecide policies, that’s true, at least close to being right,” Jokowi said.

He also warned not to report the potential occurrence of an incident only after it has happened.

“Working steps should be preventative first, be careful. It will happen, it will probably happen, don’t just tell me about the incident,” Jokowi said.



