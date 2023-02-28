Maryam wants justice first, elections second





SAHIWAL:

First Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz, said general elections will definitely take place, but first it will be necessary to balance both sides of the scales by quashing the condemnation of “the innocent Nawaz Sharif” and bringing Imran Khan to justice.

“Once the 200 court appearances of (PTI Chairman) Imran Khan are over, elections will be held,” Maryam, who is also the chief organizer, said during a speech to the workers’ convention. of the PML-N here on Monday.

The SVP of the party said: “Imran Khan, open your eyes and see, the establishment that carried you to power on its shoulders has now gone home. The shoulders of the judges you are about to step on will no longer remain.

She said another name of “Imran Khan is Fitna Khan – Pakistan’s biggest thief who didn’t even spare watches”.

Nawaz Sharif was kept to clean up their mess, she added. “Answer me, how long will Pakistan continue to spin in the same circles? Answers are needed… is there anyone in the land who will do justice?

Putting forward a condition, Maryam said: “First respect the vote, then there will be justice, then there will be an election. Do justice today, then tomorrow there will be elections in this country.

“There is no danger for us but we want justice first, the same judicial standard that was applied for Nawaz Sharif should be for Imran Khan.”

She said, “It’s an election year, there will be an election and Inshallah it will happen. The lion will win the election with a huge majority and before the election everything will come to the fore.

She said Nawaz was branded a “godfather of the Sicilian mafia” and disqualified for failing to collect a salary from his son. “The Sicilian Mafia and sponsorship charges should be dropped,” she demanded.

No prime minister of Pakistan has told a lie like hiding children from the nation, she said. “Nawaz Sharif’s daughter stands in front of you, where is Imran Khan’s (Tyrian White) daughter?”

Referring to the PTI leader, she said Nawaz was punished in Iqama but the courts could not summon him whose hands were sunk in stolen wealth.

The PML-N SVP has accused former Inter-Services Intelligence Gen Director General (Retired) Faiz Hameed and former Pakistani Justice Chief Justice (Retired) Saqib Nisar of protecting and supporting Imran in through their “pawns” in the establishment and the judiciary, respectively.

She asked General (retired) Faiz, calling him the creator of the Panama bench, to answer “why he has done so much injustice to Pakistan in his personal enmity with Nawaz Sharif”.

When the people of earth commit an injustice, she says, the justice system of heaven kicks in. “Where is General (retired) Faiz today? Where is Judge (retd) Khosa and where is this barrage Wala Baba Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar?

“If today there is inflation and the country is under mortgage, the Panama bank and its decision makers are responsible for it.”

Maryam said, “Just like the lunar eclipse, Pakistan was also hit by the Panama Bank. When the Panama Bank existed, Pakistan had no honor or bread for the poor.

She said they were all exposed, but the serving judges were also exposed, whose audio leaks were highlighted.

In the audio leaks, she said, it was revealed that Imran, along with his animators, were involved in fixing benches and that bench “exploded at the intersection”.

In Nawaz’s time, Maryam said, roti was for Rs2, sugar was Rs50 per kilo, flour Rs35 per kg, ghee Rs140 per litre, electricity Rs11 per unit and petrol Rs65 per liter. “The burden of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has not been allowed to fall on the people…Nawaz Sharif has given highways and CPECs to Pakistan.”

After the PML-N came to power, Imran’s agreement with the IMF was broken when he left. “If the PML-N had not followed the agreement, Pakistan would have gone bankrupt.”

She said PML-N’s politics suffered temporarily, but prevented Pakistan from becoming another Sri Lanka.

“When Nawaz became Prime Minister, Pakistan took off. When Nawaz Sharif was deposed, Pakistan went downhill. Yet the country is unable to cope as Nawaz Sharif has put Pakistan on the path to development.

She said those who brought Imran knew he was the “most incompetent person” who had “no character or performance”.

