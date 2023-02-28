Prime Minister Modi inaugurates Shivamogga Airport and lays foundation stone for several projects in Karnataka





Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Shivamogga Airport on Monday and also laid the foundation stone for several development projects, worth over Rs 3,600 crore in Shivamogga, Karnataka. Built at a cost of around Rs. 450 crore, the new airport’s passenger terminal can handle 300 passengers on an hourly basis. It is expected to improve connectivity and accessibility to Shivamogga and other nearby areas of Malnad region. The new airport will open the doors of development for Shivamogga, the Prime Minister said while addressing the gathering at the inauguration. Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone for two railway projects, Shivamogga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur Line and Koteganguru Railway Coach Depot. He also laid the foundation stone for several road development projects worth over Rs 215 crore. The development of Karnataka is on the move. This path of progress is paved by advancements in routes, airways and iways (digital connectivity). Karnataka’s dual engine government propels Karnataka’s chariot of progress. In fact, the development of Shivamogga is the result of this thought process, he said. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multi-village projects worth over Rs 950 crore under the Jal Jeevan mission. It also unveiled 44 smart city projects worth Rs 895 crore in Shivamogga. He pointed to the development of level 23 villages and towns in the state, as opposed to the large city-centric development of the past. Later in the day, he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 2,700 crore in Belagavi. He also released the 13th installment under PM KiSAN, totaling around Rs 16,000 crore, and laid the groundwork for six multi-village projects of the Jal Jeevan mission. Prime Minister Modi also wished BS Yeddyurappa, who turned 80 on Monday, a happy birthday and acknowledged his contributions to public life. Prime Minister Modi was on a one-day visit to the state in the elections. SHARE Copy link

