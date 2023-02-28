Jumbo Infrastructure Fund Rp. 3,309 trillion, Jokowi earns something?

Jakarta –

Indonesia under the leadership of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) spurred more development Infrastructure. In fact, Jokowi has shown that he has spent Rs 3.309 trillion on infrastructure development alone during his almost two terms in office.

According to him, this infrastructure development does not only take place in Java. He said the infrastructure development was done with a concept centered on Indonesia, not just Java.

“Our infrastructure has spent a budget of IDR 3.309 trillion,” Jokowi said in his speech on the agenda of the PAN national working meeting, which was broadcast virtually, Sunday (26/2/2023 ).

What are the results of Jokowi’s Rs 3 trillion infrastructure development?

According to him, the results of this development are now visible in the equitable distribution of investment in Indonesia. According to him, investment itself is one of the levers of economic growth.

So far, Jokowi explained that with various infrastructure built in various investment areas, they have also come into being.

“This change is underway. Because the infrastructure is ready, for example toll roads, airports, outside of Java are ready to be connected to industrial areas, plantations, agriculture, tourism , then investments will change,” Jokowi said.

In the past, Jokowi explained that usually 70% of investment flows to Indonesia or the majority of investments only come to the island of Java. Now it’s different, 53% of investments are actually going to areas outside of Java.

“In the past it was 70-30, still in Java, it was 70% of the total investment. Now that has changed, 53% is outside of Java, more in Java,” Jokowi said. .

So what has Jokowi been building for nearly 9 years?

Earlier, Director General of Information and Public Communication of the Ministry of Communication and Informatics Usman Kansong explained this in his statement last September 2022.

At that time, Usman Kansong explained that until September 2022, the total construction of toll roads under Jokowi’s leadership reached 2,042 kilometers, while the construction of non-toll roads reached 5,515 kilometers.

In addition, the construction of airport projects has reached 16 airports, and 38 airports are under repair. The development of the port project is also optimized with 18 new ports and up to 128 ports under repair.

Then the accelerated construction of the airport was also encouraged by Jokowi, Usman explained that there are 29 airport projects that could be completed and 9 constructions planned to be completed by 2023. He s This is an increase because previously, until 2014, there were only 24 airports. construction projects in Indonesia. .

Regarding the availability of drinking water, Usman said that the dam construction project has also been optimized under the administration of President Jokowi. There have been 12 dam projects that have been completed and 27 dams are expected to be completed by 2024. In fact, in the previous year, only 14 dams were completed, while several other dam projects were not completed. completed.

Meanwhile, for infrastructure that supports other community economic activities, the government is also constructing 227,000 kilometers of village roads, constructing 4,500 ponds, 71,000 irrigation units and 1,300 meters of bridges.

Then there was also the construction of 10,300 village markets, 57,200 assistance to village enterprises (BUMDES), 62,500 land retention units and 6,100 boat mooring units.

Jokowi has also, according to Usman, put forward an Indonesia-centric concept, development not only centered on the islands of Java and Sumatra, for example the construction of the IKN in Kalimantan and toll roads in Sulawesi and in Papua.

“The level of public satisfaction with infrastructure development in Indonesia is very high. With each replacement of the president, there should of course be an increase in various sectors such as drinking water supply, revitalization of infrastructure and health facilities (hospitals and Posyandu),” Usman explained.

