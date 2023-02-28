Britain, EU strike trade deal with Northern IrelandExBulletin

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

More than six years after a majority of British voters chose to leave the European Union and more than two years after that divorce process was finalized, there is now a resolution to one of the thorniest parts. of this Brexit deal. Today the United Kingdom and the European Union signed an agreement on trade to and from Northern Ireland. London-based journalist Willem Marx joins us now to explain. Hi Willem.

WILLEM MARX, BYLINE: Hi, Ailsa.

CHANG: So, okay. Brexit happened more than two years ago. So what has been the business situation so far, and why has it been so problematic?

MARX: Well, this Brexit deal was signed over two years ago under Boris Johnson. There was this mechanism called the Northern Ireland Protocol designed to solve a fiendishly complicated trade problem created by Brexit. You see; wherever goods enter the European Union – since it defines itself as a single market – they are checked to ensure that they meet certain standards of safety or hygiene, that sort of thing. And as a physical border with the Republic of Ireland was seen as a potential flashpoint, given the region’s very troubled history in the 20th century, Europeans insisted that those goods made or produced elsewhere in the Kingdom rather be checked before they even arrive in the UK. North Ireland. This solution angered some people in Northern Ireland, who did not like the idea that they were separated from the rest of the UK, and it also annoyed some lawmakers from British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party. , who felt this left European Union officials with a role in internal trade flows in the UK.

CHANG: Alright. So how does this new deal solve that problem?

MARX: Well, it will change the way the European Union inspects products and goods that come into Northern Ireland from other parts of the UK. It’s England, Wales, Scotland. Until now, all these checks have created a paperwork nightmare for wholesalers and retailers in Northern Ireland and indeed for manufacturers and farmers in other parts of the UK. But British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, at a press conference this afternoon, insisted the new arrangements would create a much smoother and less bureaucratic movement of goods to Northern Ireland using these green and red routes. Green would be for UK products, including medicines that remain in Northern Ireland, while red would be for goods and products that are going to be sold in the Republic of Ireland, thus entering the EU.

CHANG: Wow. It seems very complicated. I understand this is designed to address business difficulties, but what about the politics around all of this? For example, can this agreement solve the political problem?

MARX: Well, one of the big challenges, you know, since this original plan, including the Northern Ireland protocol was implemented in early 2021, is that one of the major political parties of Northern Ireland’s rather small local parliament really didn’t like the deal. You know, this party, the Democratic Unionist, basically exists to try to keep Northern Ireland part of the UK. They thought the protocol was like a wedge between them and the rest of the UK. They repeatedly voted against Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, and that’s one of the reasons the Brexit process has dragged on for so long. And then after it passed they also refused to participate in local government in Northern Ireland, which basically means no major local decisions have been made for two years, let alone the introduction of a new local legislation. And so Sunak very much hopes, however, that they will now be happy with this new plan once they see the details and that will then provide a turning point for policy in Northern Ireland.

CHANG: And should we expect that to happen soon?

MARX: Well, he promised that the local Northern Ireland legislature, known as the Stormont Assembly, will have the ability to deviate from European Union laws in a way that was difficult under of the previous agreement. The details have come out, and he says the UK Parliament will get a vote on this new deal when the time is, in quotes, “appropriate”. It will be crucial to see how these Democratic Unionists – this Northern Irish political party – respond. The whole Brexit process has really raised some pretty significant tensions in the region. Just last week gunmen attempted to kill a senior police officer in Northern Ireland. And so Sunak and others in his cabinet hope that today’s announcement will help address some of those more incendiary issues and, in fact, ease some of those tensions between the various communities there.

CHANG: It’s Willem Marx in London. Thanks Willem.

MARX: Thank you, Ailsa.

