Request for medical board to verify Imran rejected – Journal





ISLAMABAD: A local court on Monday rejected a request for the formation of a medical board to determine the status of injuries sustained by Imran Khan during a gun attack on him during a procession last November, in a case filed by PML-N MP Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha against the leader of the PTI.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zafar Iqbal rejected the plea at the hearing of the FIR filed against Mr. Khan for an attack by PTI workers on Mr. Ranjha following the disqualification of former former ministers in the Toshakhana dismissal.

The plaintiff sought Mr. Khan’s medical examination through a board of chief medical officers from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences and the cancellation of his bail.

The judge denied both requests. He extended Mr Khans’ bail for a day and ordered him to appear in person on Tuesday (today).

Babar Awan, who represented Imran Khan, also submitted a nomination on behalf of the PTI President. The plaintiff asked the ADSJ to mark the presence of Mr. Khans from the Federal Court Complex at the G-11 where the President of the PTI is scheduled to appear on Tuesday (today) in connection with two different cases.

The court, however, extended Mr Khan’s bail by one day and adjourned proceedings to Tuesday.

Posted in Dawn, February 28, 2023

